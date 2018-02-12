Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

ALERT: Send us your family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience, especially if it’s vintage or parked in front of a monument or noteworthy thingy (rock shaped like whatever works). We also want to see the usual fare: Rather than the same built rides that we put in Readers’ Rigs, Sideways is all about your military Jeep experience, your sunk/stuck/rolled Jeep experience, family experience with a Jeep, or other personal history in which a Jeep played a part. We want to see and hear, so send us a high-resolution pic and don’t forget the most important parts of all—tell us who is in the photo (first and last name), where it was taken, what year/type of Jeep, and the fun backstory info. And tell us who you are and where you’re from if you’re not the one in the photo. Make sure the photo is JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 2,000 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). No PDFs or other formats. Email the photo and story to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line “Sideways.”

1.

See all 4 photos See all 4 photos

Catalog-Ready Jeep Photo

Ed Hockett made us want to buy denim. Also: flannel, boots, camping gear, ski pants, a base layer, a mid layer, skis, and everything else in the L.L. Bean catalog, from which this photo appears to be ripped. “I am taking the picture of my wife and daughter—Kathy and Jessica—in our ’86 Jeep CJ-7 when we were driving some backcountry roads around Sisters, Oregon.” A thermos, too. And a flashlight and sheepskin moccasins.

2.

See all 4 photos See all 4 photos

Not So Commando

Meet Lee and Jason Tidwell and a ’72 Jeep Commando. The threesome’s main adventure took place on Pritchett Canyon—specifically Chewy Hill—in Moab. What happened? “Found the wrong line.” The rest of the adventure featured such hot topics as: How long did it take to build this Jeep to take to Moab? “6 months.” The cost of fuel to drive from Maryland to Moab? “$487.” Fast food along the way? “$143.23.” But, they claimed, “Getting to stand on the ‘wrong side’ of your Jeep…priceless.”

3.

See all 4 photos See all 4 photos

Mud, From Michael

This entry is from Michael. We think he has a “Madonna” or “Prince” one-name thing happening. Or is the only Michael in Florida and needs no further introduction. Either way, here’s what he wrote: “My name is Michael. I’m from West Palm Beach. Picture was taken at Krawl’n for the Fallen at The Jeep Ranch in Gainesville, Florida. My buddy, Joe, driving in a deep mudpit.”

4.

See all 4 photos See all 4 photos