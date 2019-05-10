Readers Submit Their Jeep Photos to Jp

Semi-Retired

This 1982 Jeep CJ-7 Renegade has been David Butler's pride and joy for almost 40 years. It's all original—right down to the paint and decal—with no major modifications. The Nampa, Idaho, resident told us he did add a stick-on compass, an altimeter, and an antenna ball. She was his daily driver for many years but is now in semi-retirement, taking only summer excursions and seeing more off-road miles than pavement.

Tetanus Risk to This

Ryan Silbaugh from Elkridge, Maryland, sent in his 1992 Jeep Comanche; he said it has spent its entire life in the northeastern U.S. and was infested with rust. He was afraid of tetanus when he started this project. Ryan reworked the entire MJ from the ground up. One of the highlights on his build is a high-pinion Dana 44 front axle with 9-inch rear axle. Both house 5.13 gears and chromoly shafts. The rear sports a Detroit locker and a selectable OX locker is up front. Four-wheel discs, a dual-piston brake booster, and a Dodge 2500 master cylinder provide brakes. It has an Atlas two-speed transfer case with 3.0 low gearing. Suspension is stock leaf spring in an SOA configuration, and the front is a custom three-link with 4.5-inch springs. Everything is finished off with 37-inch Nitto tires on Mickey Thompson Classic II wheels.

Snow on the Cactus

Longtime Jp Magazine reader Matt Van Hoesen shared a rare occurrence in the southern Arizona desert—snow! Also in the Tucson resident's photo is his 2017 Jeep Wrangler JKU. Matt didn't tell us anything about his build, but it appears it's built to handle the winter wonderland as well as the normal desert conditions.

Family Traditions

The family that Jeeps together has a whole lot of fun! California resident Kit Warrick sent in this family photo. Kit's Jeep is the blue 1953 M38A1; it has a fiberglass body, a 350 Chevy V-8 backed by a Muncie four-speed transmission, and a Dana 20 transfer case. A Dana 30 front axle and Dana 44 rear axle with 4.88 gears are underneath. Dad's (Earl) Jeep is the red CJ-2A, which sits on an M38A1 frame with a 383 Chevy V-8 under the hood. The third Jeep in the photo belongs to Kit's brother Steve. The white and red 1977 CJ-7 is said to be a constant work in progress and currently houses a Chevy 350 V-8 with a TH400 transmission under the fiberglass front clip.

Hers and His

The Jaronskes from Kanab, Utah, sent in both of their Jeeps for our column. The wife's luxury ride, as Mike calls it, is a 2000 Grand Cherokee Limited that sits on a 4-inch lift with 33-inch tires. It has a 4.7L engine, automatic transmission, 3.82 gears, and an 8,000-pound winch. The other Jeep in the family is the 2000 Wrangler Sport. It has a 2-inch lift and 31-inch tires. It's Dana 30 front and Dana 35 rear with an electric locker; both have 3.07 gears. The front bumper carries a Warn 8500 winch. One of their favorite places to play is called Hog Canyon just north of Kanab.

Life Is an Adventure

Northern Indiana is home base for the Nova family. Kathy, Jim, and their rescue dog Demo love to travel across the country in their RV towing their 2014 Jeep Wrangler JKU Sahara. One of the most recent visits was to Muley Point in Utah.

Bring It On