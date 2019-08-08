JK Underbelly Protection from 7 Slot Customs

Suspension, steering, wheels, and tires are among the most common upgrades at the beginning of a Jeep build. That's enough to start doing some next-level trails and terrain. Nothing radical, but you're having fun. Then, you might hear some scraping and grinding sounds. Unless your Jeep has some serious problem, that noise is probably the frame or crossmembers, and hopefully nothing else, dragging on rocks or other trail challenges.

Before that noise includes vital drivetrain, exhaust, or fuel systems, it's a good idea to protect the underside of your Jeep with a set of skidplates. Jeep had done a good job at keeping the transfer case and gas tank protected, but we wanted great. The engine's oil and transmission pans are fairly exposed, and in our '13 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon, this exposure has given us a few close calls—even with the benefit of 37-inch-tall tires and a modest 2 1/2 inches of lift.

After too many scrapes, we finally opted to give our underbelly some proper protection. Our skidplate upgrade would come from 7 Slot Customs. The made-in-the-USA brand specializes in a wide range of armor products for everything from a CJ to the JL. We picked up the company's full underbelly skidplate system that spans from the front of the engine oil pan to the back of the gas tank.

After providing our skids with a fresh protective coating via Area 51 Powder Coating, we took our JK to the Jeep pros at Low Range 4x4 in Wilmington, North Carolina. While you can easily install these bolt-on skidplates in your home garage, putting our Jeep on the rack made this much easier to document. Plan for around two hours of work, and be sure you have floor jacks handy if you are installing these on the ground. For more info, check out 7slotcustoms.com.

