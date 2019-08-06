Dauntless V-6 Jeep Engine Rebuild: Part 2

We are back in the shop and burning the midnight oil to finish the Dauntless V-6 rebuild for our old CJ. While the Buick 225 odd-fire has General Motors roots, Kaiser-Willys bought the tooling from them to have a V-6 option in CJs and Jeepsters from 1966-1971. It is a really fun and torquey engine that pushes a Jeep around with some zip, and it has that distinctive Dauntless rumble.

In Part 1 of the rebuild, we took you through the process of stripping down an old motor and provided a sneak peek into the wizardry that happens behind closed doors at the engine machine shop (fourwheeler.com/how-to/engine/1905-engine-jeep-dauntless-v-6-overhaul). With the dirty work out of the way, it's time to put all the pieces back together. There are some pretty cool aftermarket parts gathered up to add some extra pep in the step of this engine. Thankfully, there are still some Buick nuts out there building new replacement parts and performance parts for these old grunts.

Now we need to talk about project expectations and technique. Unless you assemble engines regularly, it is going to take you more than one day to put the whole thing together. Plan on a few hours each evening for a week or so to get this done. You'll want to be able to take your time, be observant, and triple-check everything—and don't take any shortcuts. Most of all though, have fun! Tinkering with engines isn't difficult; they are simply a puzzle that has a purpose when you are done.

