How to Install a Jeep CJ-7 Lift Kit from Rusty’s Off-Road
Tips and tricks to quickly get 2.5 inches of suspension and 33-inch tires under a CJ-7
One of the easiest bolt-on modifications you can make to any Jeep CJ-7 is a suspension lift kit, and Rusty's Off-Road can help out here. The benefits of a Jeep suspension lift kit include increased ground clearance and the ability to mount larger tires, and a suspension lift kit dramatically improves the already classic Jeep CJ-7 look. Follow along as we install a Rusty's Off-Road CJ 2.5" 2.5 Spring Pak Kit on this Jeep CJ-7 so we can bolt up some 33-inch Nitto tires. The entire installation was done in our home shop over the course of a couple evenings. We'll walk you through the major steps and provide a few helpful installation tips on the Rusty's Off-Road suspension lift kit for a leaf-spring Jeep CJ-7.
The lift made some room for bigger tires, so we opted for a set of 33x12.50-15 Nitto Trail Grapplers on the original wheels that came with the Jeep. While we could have installed new wheels with the new tires, we just couldn't bring ourselves to change the nostalgic look of the Jeep. In our eyes it remains period-correct while breathing new life into a tired old suspension system.