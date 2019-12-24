One of the easiest bolt-on modifications you can make to any Jeep CJ-7 is a suspension lift kit, and Rusty's Off-Road can help out here. The benefits of a Jeep suspension lift kit include increased ground clearance and the ability to mount larger tires, and a suspension lift kit dramatically improves the already classic Jeep CJ-7 look. Follow along as we install a Rusty's Off-Road CJ 2.5" 2.5 Spring Pak Kit on this Jeep CJ-7 so we can bolt up some 33-inch Nitto tires. The entire installation was done in our home shop over the course of a couple evenings. We'll walk you through the major steps and provide a few helpful installation tips on the Rusty's Off-Road suspension lift kit for a leaf-spring Jeep CJ-7.