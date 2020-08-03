When we left off in the last installment, we had just finished lifting our '86 CJ-7 out at 4 Wheel Parts in Santa Ana, CA. While we were there, we bolted up new 3-inch lifted leaf springs, MX-6 shocks, new 17-inch alloy wheels, and 33-inch tires. It was a big step in the right direction for this Jeep, which had been sitting around for several years. You may have noticed in the final shot that we also swapped out the bumpers. That's what we're going to tell you about today.
The Laredo was a high-end trim package of sorts back in the 80's, and even though the decals had long been removed and the silver had been mostly repainted, the chrome front and rear end trim remained. It was one of the first things we vowed to get rid of. When we were perusing the Pro-Comp catalog, we came across the Smittybilt SRC Classic bumpers for CJs. Built from heavy duty 3/16-inch cold rolled steel plate in a one-piece welded design to protect the frame horns and lower cross member, And the optional two-point D-Rings mounts are one of the strongest in the industry. These bumpers definitely mean business, but are also plenty subtle and will add to the updated classic look we are going for with this project.
Since we were already out at 4 Wheel Parts, we continued on from the lift right into the bumper install, and had the job completed in just about an hour. Check out the story below and check back often, because we still have a long way to go on this CJ-7!