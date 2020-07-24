When we introduced you to our latest Jeep project, we gave you a little backstory about how we got our hands on this CJ-7 and showed you some of the major areas that needed attention to get this one back on the road. In fact, we're going to hit almost all of the top 10 weak areas you will find on the CJs. But because we're going to keep this one pretty simple, some of our solutions might seem tame compared to what you are used to seeing on these pages. Case in point, our suspension.
First off, you're probably wondering why we chose to start with the suspension when we showed you some much more pressing matters that we need to attend to, but we were going to get to it anyway and sometimes that's just the way things work out, schedule-wise. Also, while we're aware of all the possibilities to make the CJ chassis bulletproof, this particular Jeep will only see mild trail use, so we're going for tried and true, basic upgrades here. You will also see that as the build progresses, we revisit a few things under the tub that you might think we're overlooking.
We decided to contact Pro Comp for some one-stop shopping. We decided on their basic 3-inch lift leaf springs for front and rear and their MX-6 adjustable monotube shocks. This would get the stance looking the way we wanted it, and it would also get rid of a lot of the squeaks and rattles underneath, making it easier to find the rest. The wheels and tires also came from Pro Comp. Just like everything else on the Jeep, we wanted a slightly updated classic look, so we went for the tried and true Series 5045 in satin black with 17-by-9 sizing and picked out the Pro Comp A/T Sport in LT285/70R17 sizing. Because the Jeep was not yet much of a driver, we scheduled some shop time at 4 Wheel Parts in Santa Ana, California, right down the street from our office and rolled over without issue. We knocked out the whole job in about half a day, and our CJ-7 looked and drove about 1,000 times better. It was just the motivation we needed to continue to get this little Jeep back into fighting condition. Stay tuned!