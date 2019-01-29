Combing through seemingly endless photos of Jeeps posted on social media a few days ago we came across something that stopped us dead in our tracks. Savvy Racing was beginning to disassemble a 2020 Jeep JT pickup. Knowing what we know about Savvy and its highly successful crew, and the fact that they were already building three rigs for the 2019 King of The Hammers race, we headed on over check things out.

Lo and behold, there was the aforementioned JT, but it was far from just disassembled. It had been undergoing a rapid transformation from street ride to getting’ it race car. There is much more work to be done, and we’ll continue to follow the project to completion and competition in a later report. Because this Jeep JT is being readied for the Stock (4600) class that runs during the Smittybilt Every Man Challenge (EMC) event during KOH Week the build can’t get too wild, but we do know that moderate fab work has been done to strengthen certain areas and create a cage, and a custom link and coil suspension system damped by Fox remote reservoir shocks swings Dynatrac 60s. Raceline beadlocks hang on to Falken 35x12.5R17LT Wildpeak M/T tires. Sparco seats and restraints are in, and we hear that Warn will be popping for the winch and front bumper.

As to drivers, we know that off-road racing legend Robby Gordon will be driving the desert section and that top rock racing competitor and prior KOH winner Erik Miller will be driving the rock sections of the race course.

While you’re thinking about the possibilities, check out the gallery of photos and video we got for you, and check back in every day for the next week and a half for more 2019 King of The Hammers reports."