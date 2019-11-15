Dispatch: Jeep News

1.

Jeep News & Rumors

When you buy a new vehicle, you have expectations (like, a lubed driveshaft). There's an award for that—the AutoPacific Ideal Vehicle awards. These "measure the fusion" between what you thought you'd get and what you got. The Jeep Grand Cherokee was lauded for Ideal midsize SUV. Read the full list here: bit.ly/2kW6R2b.

Meanwhile, over at J.D. Power, it was revealed that people seem to be hating on their driver-assistance systems. The 2019 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study found that their alerts are being deemed confusing or utterly annoying, to the tune of 61 percent sometimes disabling the lane-keeping and centering system, as an example. The results are here: bit.ly/2L5zeVW.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the '19 Jeep Cherokee a Top Safety Pick award with specific notes: " when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights. The award only applies to Cherokees built after April 2019." The earlier Cherokees "earned only a marginal rating in the driver-side small overlap front test and were never evaluated in the passenger-side test." This time around, it ranked "good," which is the highest score.

Talk is heating up about a Jeep Compass with seven seats coming to the market in India.

'18 Jeeps are sitting in excess on dealer lots, according to iseecars.com, so you might try to wheel and deal. The Wrangler Unlimited is the vehicle with the highest 2018 inventory, followed by the Wrangler. The Compass is at No. 9.

Looks like some models of the '20 Jeep Gladiator could be recalled due to potential omission of grease upon rear-driveshaft assembly.

Jeep donated six motorized toy Jeep Wranglers to Children's Hospital of Michigan, according to Fox 13 News.

Are people spotting a Jeep Gladiator with a V-8 during its R&D missions?

Industry News

Holley is expanding in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and 80 jobs will be created for the city as a result.

Aeromotive is also moving things around, adding new space to its locale in Lenexa, Kansas.

Icahn Automotive, which runs and operates AAMCO, Pep Boys, and Precision Tune Auto Care, has awarded 20 students $2,500 scholarships for the '19-'20 school year in their pursuit of automotive technology programs. The company said, "The 'Race to 2026' program was designed to invest in and support promising future automotive technicians. In addition to the scholarships, the initiative encourages more men and women to pursue viable careers in the skilled trades by partnering with technical training schools and offering apprenticeship and internship programs, job placement, and continuing education opportunities. "

The theme for the 20th Michelin Challenge Design? Upcycle. As in, "Take inspiration from previously recognized works over the past two decades." The program is meant to inspire young designers. It's open for submissions until March 1, 2020. Learn more at michelinchallengedesign.com.

Hey, Bestop, see what you started? Singer Michael Ray, whose country hits include "One That Got Away" and "Her World Or Mine," has a '13 Jeep Wrangler for tooling around Nashville and the surrounding woods when he isn't on tour. But as it goes replace one thing and then it keeps going. In this case, he replaced the factory soft top with a more open-air solution, and then he went into a bolt-on frenzy. Music City 4x4 started by adding a Bestop TrekTop Pro top, which led to Bestop Core Doors, floorliners, Roughrider organizers, Highrock 4x4 bumpers and armor, Baja Designs off-road lights, custom-embroidered PRP seat covers, and Rock Krawler 3 1/2-inch-lift kit. Said Michael: "I love driving my Jeep—there's a freedom and creative fueling that happens between the fresh air and the music blaring." You just might spot him and his JK at select southeastern Jeep events when he isn't touring.

Is it possible that you people with a Jeep Gladiator are buying more Mopar Accessories than you other people with a Wrangler?

Auto Graphs

"If I haven't competed 6 times, DNF'd 4 times, hosted live production twice, and actually won twice now, I would agree with you that I didn't know what I'm talking about when it comes to racing King of the Hammers (KOH). Thankfully, I have had the 'luxury' of experiencing almost everything, from behind the scenes to the podium, and can honestly say I am addicted to this event." Those are the words of the late Jessi Combs, who died at age 39 while trying to break her own "fastest woman on four wheels" land-speed record. The "What I Do" headings on her website sum up her many contributions to the automotive industry quite nicely: driver/racer, metal fabricator, TV personality, brand representative, public speaker, author. Not listed? All-around cool human. Learn more about the foundation started in her name at thejessicombsfoundation.com.

The '19-'20 Ram 1500 crew cab scored a '19 Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. But the ones that qualify for this award were built after May 2019 and therefore have the good headlights and optional front-crash prevention system.

Ford Performance is offering its first off-road leveling kit for the Ranger and F-150.

And Ford is out—no more vehicle subscription service for the Blue Oval.

NHTSA is testing out the prospects of vehicles going mirrorless and instead being camera-based in visibility functionality.

Looks like Toyota has now sold 10 million Land Cruisers. That's globally.

What is 44,000 pounds? Answer: The amount of Nutella that ended up on the I-94 in Indiana after a semitruck rolled.

Time to feel under your couch cushions—and the cushions of your neighbors, strangers, and party hosts: AAA said the costs associated with a new-vehicle purchase are up 24 percent in 2019, translating to an average annual cost of $9,282. That's $773.50 per month, if you'd like it to sound even worse. AAA said this is the highest number since it began following the costs in 1950.

"The ponycars a lot of them got traded in. Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and even our Dodge Challenger. "

—Scott Tallon, Director Jeep Brand, North America, to Muscle Cars & Trucks about who, other than Jeep Wrangler JK owners, is buying the Wrangler JL

"I woke up to heavy breathing by my head. I sat up, looked out of the tent, and noticed a black bear jumping into the driver seat of my Jeep. I could hear fabric tearing, stuff being thrown out of my Jeep. My Jeep, the whole interior is completely destroyed. "

—Paula Lea, who was staying at a KOA Campground in Ouray, Colorado, to KCNC-TV

Torquey Diesel

We're happy to report '20 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel stats: The 3.0L will be available for the Rubicon, Sahara, and Sport and will have engine stop-start. The V-6 will make 260 horses and 442 lb-ft of torque and be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The only catch? Four-door JLs.

Jeep Wrangler Investigation: This Time, Weld Quality

NHTSA is continuing to investigate build issues with the Jeep Wrangler following a citizen petition for a safety-defect investigation. We'll let NHTSA explain the status: "The Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) sent an Information Request letter to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) requesting information on frame weld related issues on all MY 2018-2019 Jeep Wrangler 'JL' vehicles. Due to a previous steering-related recall that was caused by a misaligned weld on the front track bar (NHTSA Recall No. 18V-675), ODI opted to include a request for additional information concerning reports of steering shimmy or wobble, loose steering, and steering lockup in the March request letter. ODI has performed a preliminary analysis on the information obtained from FCA. Based on ODI's review of the applicable materials, NHTSA has decided to grant the petition. While reviewing the applicable materials obtained from the manufacturer, ODI identified various reports and references to frame welded component detachments that were outside of the scope of NHTSA Recall No. 18V-675. Additionally, the information that FCA provided did not adequately address whether frame weld quality deficiencies compromise the structural integrity of vehicles, and therefore may pose an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety. Finally, ODI needs to further evaluate the alleged steering-related defects reported through MY 2019 and the alleged defects' relation to weld quality."

Special-Edition '20 Jeep Wranglers

The Willys is back! OK, so it's just the return of the Willys edition, this time for the '20 Jeep Wrangler. You'll end up with a unique hood decal and 17-inch black aluminum wheels, plus a black sport grille. There's also a limited-slip rear differential, heavy-duty brakes, Rubicon rails and shocks, 32-inch Firestone MTs, and more items.

Doesn't float your boat? Then how about the '20 Wrangler Black & Tan with "distinct heritage flair," in Jeep's own words? This one includes side steps, all-terrain tires with 17-inch Machine Granite wheels, tan soft top, Heritage Tan cloth seats, and other odds and ends. By the way, you can get this vehicle in any paint color Jeep offers.

Pricing: For the Black & Tan, the MSRP is $32,940 for the two-door and $36,440 for the four-door. The Willys is $33,740 for the two-door and $37,240 for the four-door.

Jeep Parking

Jeff Warren sent us this cool pic of quite the artistic parking space.

Where Do You Read Jp Magazine?

"I read the latest issue of Jp Magazine on my iPad in our outdoor room in Boda Village on V rmd in Sweden," said Joe Sundelin, who is from Sweden. "Boda Village is located at the central archipelago in Stockholm. We are planning to build a detached house and have as long as a caravan standing on the site. We built the outdoor room last year to sit in the sunset." Behind him is his Forest Green '00 XJ.

Where the Jeeps Are

