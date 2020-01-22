Jeep Renegade 4xe First Edition and Compass 4xe First Edition Coming to European Markets

The upcoming 2021 Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe variants are on their way, and it appears our friends across the pond will have first dibs on the plug-in hybrid SUVs. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles launched a series of European-market microsites for the 4xe First Edition, drumming up excitement for the specially equipped Renegade and Compass.

In those markets at least, the Renegade and Compass 4xe will be equipped with a 1.3L turbocharged I-4 paired to an 11.4-kWh battery and electric motor, producing a combined total of 240 hp. Jeep claims a 0-60-mph time of about 7 seconds for the Renegade, and we'd guess a couple extra ticks for the larger Compass. The electric unit powers the rear wheels, while the gasser operates the fronts via an automatic transmission (presumably the corporate nine-speed).

4xe First Edition Equipment

The 2021 Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe will be available in well-equipped First Edition variants, available only to customers who register online by March 9. The First Edition will be available in "Urban" (based on the sporty S trim) or "Off-Road" (based on the Trailhawk) flavors. In addition to range-topping equipment levels, the First Edition will come standard with a Hybrid Wallbox at-home charger and a three-mode charging cable, both of which will likely be optional on other 4xe models.

The First Edition will also come with specific design elements: 19-inch wheels for the Urban and 17-inch wheels for the Off-road, LED headlamps for the 2021 Jeep Renegade 4xe and bi-xenon units for its Compass sibling, five exterior colors, and special badging. An 8.4-inch Uconnect display with 4xe-specific menus and navigation comes standard, as do blind spot monitoring, park assist, keyless entry and start, and more.

2021 Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe Arrival

Jeep says the 2021 Jeep Renegade 4xe and its Compass equivalent will arrive in European showrooms this summer in four trim levels—Longitude, Limited, S, and Trailhawk—as well as the special First Edition. With a 32-mile range on a full charge, instant electric torque, and more power than their conventional siblings, the company says the Renegade and Compass 4xe will prioritize "efficiency, performance, and responsibility."

And this all bodes well for the also-on-its-way Wrangler 4xe, which will likely come with a 2.0L turbocharged I-4 currently found in eTorque-equipped off-roaders. We'll have to wait to learn powertrain specifics for Jeep's entire 4xe lineup, which will likely be revealed in full at this year's Geneva Motor Show.

Source: FCA EMEA