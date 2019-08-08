Sideways
We Want Your Photos!
- Busted trail carnage (we do like the gnarly breakage)
- Family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience, especially if it's vintage or parked in front of a monument or noteworthy thingy (like, world's largest whatever)
- Vintage military Jeeps, especially when they're old-timey with your old-timey relatives
- And, of course, sunk/stuck/rolled/drowned Jeeps
Be sure to send us the high-resolution version of the photo and don't forget the most important parts of all: Tell us who is in the photo (first and last name), where it was taken, what year/type of Jeep, and the fun backstory info. And tell us who you are and where you're from if you're not the one in the photo.
Make sure the photo is a JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 2,000 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). No PDFs or other formats. Email the photo and story to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with "Sideways" as the subject line.
Service Honors
Al Wong sent us this photo taken circa 1944, presumably in France after D-Day. "They called him 'Private,' but we call him 'Dad.' PFC Nam Go Wong." Al continued, "He was the driver of this Jeep as part of 242 Quartermaster Depot Company, transporting officers, among his duties. His service record shows Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe. It would be a great honor if you could use his photo in Sideways, especially now that Congress has just passed a bill to award all Chinese-Americans who served in WWII a Congressional Gold Medal. I am proud of my dad, not only for his service, but how he was able to raise a family of five kids, along with my mom, through hard work and perseverance."
Death by Mud
Said Robert Garsteck: "This is how to blow up your four-cylinder in your daily driven Jeep at The Mounds Off Road Vehicle Park in Michigan." RIP, heart of this '94 Jeep Wrangler.
A Story About a Crossbow and a Kiss
Al Mitchell's '94 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with the 4.0L and NP231 has an interesting backstory that we bet you've never heard before and will never hear again: "Traded an old crossbow for it because it was 'stuck' in 4x4. I shifted it with a prybar and drove it home." After fixing the shift linkage and throwing on a set of cheap, used 31s, Al and his daughter went for a testdrive. And then this—the Grand got yanked out by his girlfriend's XJ. "My takeaway: Always kiss your girl goodbye and tell her you love her. You might need her to pull your dumb ass out of a snowbank later."
How Jeep is Your Love?
"We met in September 2012 while she was in Reno for the weekend for the Italian Festival. I saw her and started following her around. When her friends (finally) realized I was following her, they got out of the way so I could talk to her. Later that night, we started to hang out, and when she saw my Jeep she was blown away. She said it was part of the reason she was attracted to me. My top was still off and it was cool at night (which A) was a good test to see if she could hack it and B) a good way to keep her close to me that night.) She later told me if I'd been driving the Audi I was considering she wouldn't have hung around! Haha! She moved in 8 months later and the rest is history." Cut to that history and how their "little guy Beckett is about as big a Jeep enthusiast as his dad is." You can thank Chris and Cindy Scott for the Romance Edition of Sideways—here with his '12 Jeep Wrangler and her '13 Grand Cherokee.