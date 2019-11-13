First Drive: 2020 Diesel Jeep Wrangler JL
The long wait for the 3.0L V-6 diesel was worth it
Two things that the Jeep-buying public has clamored for: a Jeep pickup and a diesel engine. Last year they delivered on the first with the Gladiator JT pickup, and finally, over 50 years after the first Jeep powered by a diesel, Jeep has released a new diesel Wrangler! We were lucky enough to be among the first batch of journalists to take the wheel of the new oil-burners and are happy to report that this is a major step forward in Jeeping.
Right off the bat, we can tell you that the new 3.0L V-6 EcoDiesel is indeed a powerhouse, with 442 lb-ft of torque and a fantastically flat torque curve from 1500 to 4000 rpm. Power comes to a peak of 260 ponies, and they're all usable through the entire rpm range. Touted as the "cousin" engine, since it shares the same basic architecture, it is not the same diesel found in the Grand Cherokee or the Ram truck. The Wrangler diesel is different in many areas, including the block and a host of improvements that make for a much more powerful yet quieter engine. The packaging is also quite different on the accessory side to get it all stuffed neatly into the JL engine bay. And that somewhat annoying and typical diesel noise associated with compression ignition? We were pleased with the relative quietness, so much so that one journalist in our group remarked, "Where's the clatter?"
From a torque standpoint, it can't get much better than this. Coupled with the efficiency and anticipated fuel economy, we can see an increase in the range of the Wrangler, even though the fuel tank is smaller than the gas model. This was needed due to the packaging requirements of the DEF (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) and all the other regenerative equipment now mandated on our diesel vehicles. But at a glance, the only noticeable change from a gas Wrangler is the EcoDiesel badge on the rear and the DEF filler port behind the fuel door.
The real difference we noticed is on the road and on the trail, not the parking lot. The new engine's torque output and the new eight-speed transmission make the Jeep literally fly off the blocks, while it's still tractable in sensitive situations. Of course, the transmission is an upgraded model from the gas version, with a completely different shift strategy due to the flatter torque curve. In addition, the axle ratio for all diesels is 3.73, even in the Rubicons, which typically come with 4.10 gears. The greater torque off the line makes the 4.10 gears unneeded. In fact, all EcoDiesel Wranglers receive the new third-gen Dana 44 axles in the front, even the base Sport model, due to the need for extra strength.