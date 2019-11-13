First Drive: 2020 Diesel Jeep Wrangler JL

Two things that the Jeep-buying public has clamored for: a Jeep pickup and a diesel engine. Last year they delivered on the first with the Gladiator JT pickup, and finally, over 50 years after the first Jeep powered by a diesel, Jeep has released a new diesel Wrangler! We were lucky enough to be among the first batch of journalists to take the wheel of the new oil-burners and are happy to report that this is a major step forward in Jeeping.

Right off the bat, we can tell you that the new 3.0L V-6 EcoDiesel is indeed a powerhouse, with 442 lb-ft of torque and a fantastically flat torque curve from 1500 to 4000 rpm. Power comes to a peak of 260 ponies, and they're all usable through the entire rpm range. Touted as the "cousin" engine, since it shares the same basic architecture, it is not the same diesel found in the Grand Cherokee or the Ram truck. The Wrangler diesel is different in many areas, including the block and a host of improvements that make for a much more powerful yet quieter engine. The packaging is also quite different on the accessory side to get it all stuffed neatly into the JL engine bay. And that somewhat annoying and typical diesel noise associated with compression ignition? We were pleased with the relative quietness, so much so that one journalist in our group remarked, "Where's the clatter?"

From a torque standpoint, it can't get much better than this. Coupled with the efficiency and anticipated fuel economy, we can see an increase in the range of the Wrangler, even though the fuel tank is smaller than the gas model. This was needed due to the packaging requirements of the DEF (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) and all the other regenerative equipment now mandated on our diesel vehicles. But at a glance, the only noticeable change from a gas Wrangler is the EcoDiesel badge on the rear and the DEF filler port behind the fuel door.

The real difference we noticed is on the road and on the trail, not the parking lot. The new engine's torque output and the new eight-speed transmission make the Jeep literally fly off the blocks, while it's still tractable in sensitive situations. Of course, the transmission is an upgraded model from the gas version, with a completely different shift strategy due to the flatter torque curve. In addition, the axle ratio for all diesels is 3.73, even in the Rubicons, which typically come with 4.10 gears. The greater torque off the line makes the 4.10 gears unneeded. In fact, all EcoDiesel Wranglers receive the new third-gen Dana 44 axles in the front, even the base Sport model, due to the need for extra strength.

See all 11 photos See all 11 photos The new 3.0L EcoDiesel is made in Italy, as are the other generations. However, a host of improvements include redesigned intake ports, a new-gen water-cooled turbo with a variable geometry turbine, and an improved EGR system. The compression ratio was optimized from 16:1 from 16. 5:1, which shows the amount of detail that went into the reengineering. Even the piston pin was offset 0.3 mm for better NVH. The new EcoDiesel is a seriously quiet engine for a diesel.

See all 11 photos See all 11 photos Stuffing all that good diesel torque in the small engine bay meant relocating lots of accessories. Since the Jeep has a fording depth higher than the Ram, the alternator was moved up to accommodate that, which meant an entirely new drive system on the front. The Wrangler also has the dual batteries, which also helps with the start/stop system.

See all 11 photos See all 11 photos The fuel door hides the fact that the Wrangler is a diesel, and that is where the DEF port is located. The vehicle holds less than a gallon of urea, but the underside had to be changed to accommodate the new fuel system.

See all 11 photos See all 11 photos We tested the 2020 Wrangler EcoDiesel at Sand Hollow in Utah. With steep climbs and even steeper descents, we simply left the new 8HP75 eight-speed automatic in First gear. Not more than a blip off idle provided all the twisting forced needed for the rocks. On the street, the modified shift strategy was well-matched to the torque engine and was a delight to drive.

See all 11 photos See all 11 photos Strangely, the only key to the Wrangler sporting a diesel was the simple logo on the left rear. Sure, the Jeep has a bit more noise than a gas mill, but as one observer noted: "Where is the clatter?" Pricing is not nearly the outlandish premium one would expect, as it starts at $39,290 for a base Wrangler Sport four-door JLU. That's compared to a gas 3.6L with an auto at $36,040, which means only $3,250 more!

See all 11 photos See all 11 photos While every level of Wrangler can be had with the diesel, our off-road testing was in Rubicons with 3.73 gears. We never missed having the 4.10 gears the gas models come with. The extra 400 pounds of weight over the front axle actually made the Jeep wheel even better, and the newly tuned springs and shocks for the diesel worked great. Even on the street it felt well planted and not nose-heavy like some would think.

See all 11 photos See all 11 photos The underside is a bit different, as a 17-gallon fuel tank replaces the 21 in the gas model and the extra bar under the rear helps protect the urea tank and different exhaust system. While fuel economy figures haven't been released, we got 28 on our combined testdrive, and we weren't babying it.

