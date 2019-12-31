10 Best 2020 Jeep JT Gladiator Pickup Builds from SEMA 2019

The 2019 SEMA show was bursting at the seams with custom built 2020 Jeep Gladiator JT pickup, and while we were there narrowed them down to our favorite 10 best Jeep Gladiator JT pickups to give you a look at the possibilities for customizing your own Jeep Gladiator. It's like no other pickup truck ever seen. No swoopy lines, no aerodynamic designs, just pure Jeep DNA with the off-road 4x4 capability, classic Jeep style, and a swagger that only a Jeep can get away with. We found many with Hellcat 6.2L V-8s, a few rocking 40-inch rubber, some slung with Ultimate Dana 60s or Dynatrac ProRock XD60s, another with a Magnuson supercharger, and all were built to go. Some were set up as trail rigs, others, rock crawlers, while quite a few were kited out as overlanders. Regardless of rock crawler or overlander intent, the powerplant choices, suspension designs, tire size and wheel choice, body restyling, paint schemes, and overall quality of build concept and construction of these best 10 Jeep Gladiator JT pickup trucks.

Dynatrac CODEX Jeep JT Gladiator

Designed as a blend of overlander, pre-runner, and rock crawler; and built under the supervision of Dynatrac's Tony Carvallo with the help of America's Most Wanted, the stock 2020 Jeep Gladiator was stripped and then sliced in two, removing 20 inches out of the frame and body and then piecing some of it back together to turn the four-door Gladiator into the two-door we've all dreamed about having. A Hellcat 6.2L engine roars and sends chills up your spine as its sends power to the Dynatrac ProRock XD 60 front and Dynatrac ProRock 80 rear axles. The suspension is a blend of Savvy and Rock Krawler parts with Fox 3.0 internal bypass shocks in front and Fox 2.0 coilover Factory Race shocks in the rear. Method 105 17x19-inch beadlocks are wrapped with 40x13.50R17 Milestar Patagonia MT tires. The body wrap was done by Sticky Fingers Design and that color is "Tactical Banana." And then there's the flatbed now fitted with a Patriot Campers PCOR two-piece unit that can be used as a utility bed or with the additional cargo section on top of the bed.

Addictive Desert Designs Jeep JT Gladiator

Adorning the Addictive Desert Designs (ADD) booth at SEMA 2019 was the creation of Jim Glover of Glover Customs. This great looking 2020 Jeep Gladiator features a host of ADD parts for the Jeep JT pickup, including a Stealth Fighter-series full length front and rear bumpers, doors, rock sliders, and overland rack. A FabTech 6-inch suspension system hoists the chassis, allowing for the 40x13.50R17 Gladiator X COMP M/T tires and ADD Rock Fighter Wheels. Axle gears were upgraded to Yukon 4.88 ring and pinion sets, Rigid LED lighting abounds, and a Warn winch is perched in the front bumper. We like the doors, their angular yet not overdone design fits in well with the Gladiator's angular boxy styling.

SteerSmarts Inlander Jeep JT Gladiator

With hand crafted mods combined with plenty of custom touches the Inlander Gladiator build parked in the SteerSmarts booth at SEMA 2019 was the brainchild of Jay Velthoven of SteerSmarts and brilliantly executed by Ken Farley Jr. (Ken's Kar Kare) with help from Greg Henderson (Unoffical Use Only). The YJ headlights blended into the 2020 Jeep Gladiator grille begin the vintage "Islander" model motif, but once you see the Magnuson supercharger under the hood it becomes obvious this isn't your father's Jeep. This one rides on Ultimate Dana 60s with 5.38 gears rolling 39x16.5R17 Pitbull Rockers on Dirty Life Race Wheels. A Rock Krawler 3.5-inch suspension system with Bilstein 9200 triple bypass shocks keeps things under control. Other winning highlights include Katzkin custom-covered Dixxon Flannel seats inside, and a Dynomax Quiet Crawler exhaust outside.

JKS Manufacturing Jeep JT Gladiator

Built by the gang at Off Road Power Products, the muscular 2020 Jeep Gladiator we found in the JKS booth at SEMA 2019 was powered by a Hellcat 6.2L supercharged engine sounding off through a Trinity exhaust system. A GenRight front bumper holds a Warn Zeon 10-S Platinum winch, and Baja Designs lighting graces the nose and base of the a-pillars. The rig stands on a J-Spec 3.5-inch J-Krawl suspension system with Fox 2.5 Factory Race Series DSC shocks and 40x13.50R17 Nitto Trail Grapplers wrapped around 17x9 Battle Born Bootlegger Beadlocks.

advanced Flow engineering Jeep JT Gladiator

Fronting the advanced Flow engineering (aFe) booth at SEMA 2019 was the 2020 Jeep Gladiator build crafted by Duval Offroad Designs and X-Treme Toyz. Nicknamed "Tazmangler," the Gladiator is definitely set up for the overland lifestyle with a Leitner Designs Active Cargo System (ACS) rack and storage pods hosting important gear such as RotoPax water and fuel canisters, Power Tank air tank, tools, parts, and a Front Runner roof-top tent and awning. Power boosts come from an aFe Cat-Back exhaust system, Momentum intake, and Sprint Booster. A FabTech 5-inch Crawler Long Arm suspension system with Sway-a-Way coilovers with bump stops in front and Sway-a-Way reservoir shocks work with a SteerSmarts Yeti DH steering system to help keep the 17x9 Mickey Thompson Sidebiter Lock wheels and 40x13.50R17 Mickey Thompson Baja MTZ tires where they should be.

HighLift Offroad Jeep JT Gladiator

Found outside in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2019 SEMA Show, this super-clean 2020 Jeep Gladiator build was created by HighLift Offroad in Cincinnati, Ohio. Riding on an EVO Manufacturing 6.5-inch Stage 4 Overland suspension system with Bilstein 9200 shocks, and Dynatrac 72.5-inch ProRock Elite 60/80 axles stuffed with 5.38 ARB Air Lockers. Those sweet wheels are KMC XD 232s wrapped with Goodyear MTR 42x14.50R17 tires. Its front bumper, half-cab rack, and mid-height bed rack are also EVO Manufacturing goods; and the JT Gladiator is outfitted with a collection of Rigid Industries LED lights, Rock Slide Engineering rock sliders and skid plates, and Currie Antirock sway-control bits and pieces. Up top is a Tuff Stuff Overland Ranger Tent and a Tuff Stuff Overland Awning.

Skyjacker Suspensions Jeep JT Gladiator

There were a few 2020 Jeep Gladiator builds with 6.2 Hellcat engines stuffed between their frame rails, and we have to say the best looking of the "hellraisers" at SEMA 2019 was the Skyjacker Suspensions Jeep JT Gladiator with a supercharged HEMI swap done by America's Most Wanted 4x4. A Skyjacker 4.5-inch suspension kit with M95 monotube shocks swings Ultimate Dana 60s front and rear that are filled with ARB Air Lockers. The 40-inch Milestar Patagonia MT tires are mounted to 17-inch Raceline wheels. Fab Fours front and rear bumpers, and fenders surround the Jeep, Rigid Industries LED fog lights help clear the mist when driving, a PSC hydraulic steering and Artec Industries slid plates protect vital organs from trail damage.

RoamR Jeep JT Gladiator

The guys from RoamR are prolific builders of all types of trucks and 4x4s, but Jeeps have been a big part of their history. For SEMA 2019 they scored big points with their '51 Willys build and their Hatchet 2020 Jeep JT Gladiator and custom trailer overlander build. Nicknamed Hatchet as a nod to one of their previous RoamR builds (https://www.fourwheeler.com/features/1805-a-1974-jeep-j20-overlander-with-an-edge) called the Tomahawk, the JT Gladiator build featured a 3.5-inch MetalCloak suspension system with Falcon 3.3 shocks tuned for the JT. The axles carry 4.88 Yukon air lockers and spin Icon Compression wheels wrapped with 37x12.50R17 Nitto Trail Grappler tires. A Leitner Designs ACS Forged rack outfitted with all manner of gear, The trailer is a FreeSpirit Recreation Overlander with FreeSpirit Recreation High Country 63 for luxury rooftop sleeping.

Decked Jeep JT Gladiator

The amazing 2020 Jeep JT Gladiator overlander build in the SEMA 2010 Decked booth was created by Complete Customs in McKinney, Texas, and was carrying the largest rooftop tent we've ever seen. The behemoth atop the bed rack is a Tepui Tents Ruggedized Autana 4 rooftop tent that offers a massive sleeping footprint of 72x96 inches. It's perfect for fullsize Jeeps and can sleep four people easily. Sliding out of the bed and carrying all the essential tools, gear, and supplies needed for life on the road is the Decked MJ1 Gladiator Drawer System. Also included on the build are the Decked D-Box, CrossBox, and a bunch of Core Trax cargo tie downs.

