Pelican Charge Case

Pelican introduces the G40C Charge Case to protect your cell phone and keep it powered up. The Pelican G40C Charge Case features a crushproof exterior shell and a water-resistant casing. The floatable case is IP67 rated to prevent phone damage from dust and water. The integrated, wireless charging tray is said to be capable of refreshing your smartphone battery up to four times with QI-certified charging. Recharging your phone is as simple as placing it onto the tray and securing it with the flexible elastic strap. An additional micro-USB port is provided for charging non-wireless devices such as digital cameras and portable speakers. Each G40C Charge Case comes with a lifetime guarantee, the wireless charging tray is guaranteed for one year. Information: Pelican, 800/473-5422, pelican.com

See all 5 photos See all 5 photos

Daystar Jeep KL Cherokee Lift

Daystar now offers a lift kit for the '14-'19 Jeep KL Cherokee. It fits two- or four-wheel drive models and allows for up to 32-inch diameter tires on aftermarket wheels. Select models may need minor wheelwell trimming. Each kit includes front and rear lift spacers and plated hardware. The Daystar lift is said to provide a new look without sacrificing ride quality and is covered by Daystar's Go Everywhere Lifetime Warranty. The Cherokee KL 2-inch lift was developed, engineered, tested, and manufactured here in the USA. Information: Daystar, 800/595-7659, daystarweb.com

See all 5 photos See all 5 photos

Lightforce Hybrid Lights

Lightforce introduces HTX2 hybrid driving lights with an HID beam for long distance and LED flood lights for close range. The next-generation HTX2 features a 50 watt, 5,000 Kelvin OEM spec Phillips D1S HID bulb in a 170mm reflector and 20 high-output 5,000 Kelvin Lumileds Luxeon ZES LEDs. The lights are housed in an aluminum housing with improved surface area for better heat management and the package is IP68 and IP69k rated to protect against moisture and contaminant ingress. The HID and LEDs are independently switched for three mode operation which allows all of the lights to be on for ultimate visibility. Each kit includes one 12-volt or 24-volt Lightforce HTX2 hybrid driving light, reversible mount and hardware, matching four-pin waterproof harness adaptor, HTX2 clear spot filter and user instructions. Information: Lightforce, 877/510-9204, lightforce.com

See all 5 photos See all 5 photos

Holley Anvil JL Lift

Holley now offers the Anvil 2.5-inch lift kit for the '18-'19 Jeep Wrangler JL. The Anvil lift kit provides extra clearance for up to 35-inch tires. Each kit includes front and rear powdercoated steel spacers, shock extensions, brake line brackets, spacer retainers and hardware. It's said to be a simple bolt-in kit that does not require any cutting or trimming. The kit is designed to work with the stock springs and shocks to maintain the factory ride and levels the vehicle front to rear. Information: Holley, 866/464-6553, holley.com

See all 5 photos See all 5 photos

DEI Black Heat Blocker

DEI introduces its popular Floor & Tunnel Shield in a deep matte black finish. It's manufactured with a high-temperature thermal coating, which is said to make it ideal for protecting electronic components from damage while keeping the vehicle's interior cool and comfortable. It can be shaped to match the floor lines and is designed with a low profile that is only 3/16-inch-thick. The Floor & Tunnel Shield can be used most anywhere to block heat including on firewalls, transmission tunnels, under floor boards around fuel cells and more. You simply trim to fit, then peel and stick to install. The high-temperature adhesive backing keeps the shield securely in place with minimal to no affect from wind, water or adverse weather conditions. DEI's black Floor & Tunnel Shield is available now in either a 21x48-inch or 42x48-inch sheet. Information: DEI, 800/264-9472, designengineering.com