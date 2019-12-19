American Expedition Vehicles Jeep Wrangler JK V-8 HEMI-Swap Special Edition
To mark the end of the JK’s run and AEV’s 20th year, this trail-ready special-edition Jeep Wrangler was created
Another Transformation from AEV!
AEV Collaborates on 2019 Colorado ZR2 Bison
Most Jeepers know American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) as a manufacturer of highly refined aftermarket accessories. The company also sells complete turnkey vehicles through select dealerships for Jeepers who want complete point-and-shoot vehicles that are also covered by factory warranties and are financeable. Its 20th Anniversary JK was part of this program, limited to 20 vehicles.
The theory here is to keep everything that's great about the factory vehicle and improve off-road capabilities. Instead of attempting to proverbially recreate the wheel, AEV respected the OE R&D/engineering and chose to refine it for better off-road performance. The end result is a JK on 37s that even out-handled stock JKs during AEV's paved cone-courses testing.
Further, AEV designs parts to work together as systems. This includes consistent lines from transitions between bumpers, flares, and PowerSteps. Also, the company is familiar with OE durability tests: all metal parts are subjected to salt-spray/corrosion scrutiny, and composite components undergo thermal expansion/contraction validation to ensure that they don't deform at sub-zero temperatures or in summer-desert heat.
AEV Chassis Modifications
Starting with a Rubicon JK platform, AEV worked the build backwards based on 37s as the largest feasible street/trail tire size. The lift is AEV's off-the-shelf 4 -inch DualSport HC suspension system. AEV 17x8.5 Borah beadlock wheels in special 20th Anniversary Satin Bronze finish have 4mm of positive offset so that the 37-inch BFGoodrich KM2s clear all components during full suspension cycling.
6.4L Hemi and W5A580 5-speed Automatic Drivetrain
To compensate for the increased rolling mass, AEV swapped in a Hemi. For Jeepers who travel in low-octane parts of the world, AEV generally recommends the 5.7L version. However, the 20th Anniversary JKs received the 6.4L Hemi and W5A580 5-speed automatic from the Grand Cherokee SRT. This raises power up to 475 hp/470 lb-ft to get the 37s rolling promptly from a dead stop and also provide passing torque at freeway speeds. AEV's ProCal Module recalibrates the speed signals to restore correct speedo readings and shift points in conjunction with the larger tires, aftermarket gears, and Grand Cherokee SRT Hemi/automatic.
AEV Body and Interior
For the 20th Anniversary vehicles, AEV created a Satin Onyx exterior/Satin Bronze interior theme. Premium Front Bumper features include cross-link polyethylene crush can covers to retain OE airbag functionality, -inch steel tow points, and a winch plate with Warn 9.5cti winch. The bumper also hosts a pair of IBP 901 off-road lights and is bolstered underneath by an AEV skidplate.
Other exterior features include an AEV roofrack, Rear Corner Guards, a Premium Bumper with full-sized tire carrier plus the optional water tanks and pump kit. The spare mount also accommodates the CARB/EPA/DOT-compliant polyethylene AEV Fuel Caddy.
Interior changes are largely cosmetic. AEV added embroidered logos and custom stitching to the factory leather. Hopefully JL and Gladiator owners will see a similar approach from AEV much sooner than 2039.
Why This 2017 Jeep Wrangler JK ?
Over the years, AEV has served as a crystal ball for future factory models: its long-wheelbase conversion in 1999 inspired the Wrangler Unlimited, and the Brute pickup package, launched in 2005, looked surprisingly similar to the new Jeep Gladiator. This vehicle shows a hypothetical trim level above the factory Rubicon package.
HARD FACTS
Vehicle: 2017 JK Wrangler
Engine: 6.4L Hemi V-8
Transmission: W5A580 5-speed automatic transmission
Transfer Case: NV241OR Rock-Trac
Suspension: AEV 4 -inch DualSport HC system, Bilstein 5160 resis, High Steer kit
Axles: Dana 44s, 4.56 gears, ARB Air Lockers
Wheels: 17x8.25 AEV Satin Bronze Borah
Tires: 37x12.50R17 BFGoodrich Radial Mud-Terrain KM2 T/As
Built For: The 20 owners who want a turnkey DualSport JK to commemorate the company's 20th anniversary and the end of JK production