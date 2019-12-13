The End of an Era: Jp Magazine Ceases Print Publication

After 25 years of Jeep-only coverage, the publishers of Jp Magazine have decided to discontinue printing the magazine, along with 18 other titles of the Motortrend Group. The decision was not made by our employer, Discovery Communications which owns the titles, but by TEN Publishing who prints the magazine. While it is a shock to the Jeep community, all of the Jeep content you know and love will still be found on the Four Wheeler Network website (www.fourwheeler.com), where it has been for many years. In fact, Four Wheeler magazine will still be printed along with Motor Trend and Hot Rod, if that's your cup of tea.

For the staff and freelancers at Jp Magazine, we have decided to celebrate the great print ride we've had on Jp with some of our special memories through the years. Our last print edition is the March 2020 issue, which will be on sale before Christmas. All our great stories, features, and event coverage will continue, and subscribers will be offered digital subscriptions to Four Wheeler and deals on the MotorTrend network. You can call Reader Services at 800-678-8012 for other options, or contact them at jp@emailcustomerservice.com. Make sure you include your name, address, and phone number on any inquiries.

We want to share some of our fondest memories and milestones from over the years, and we invite you to share your favorite print memories with us too. Do you have a trusted tech story that you keep on the work bench in your garage? A favorite feature that gave you inspiration for your own Jeep build. Did we write a feature on your Jeep, or did you make the cover? How about an event or trail we covered that you just had to see for yourself? As a youngster, did you flip through dad's or grandpas well-worn issues of Jp Magazine? Do you have a shelf or box full of old issues that you keep around for various reasons?

If so, we want to hear from you, our Jp family! Send us your Jp Magazine memories and your Jp print related photos. Share your favorite Jeep feature, cover or tech story, and tell us how Jp Magazine shaped or influenced your Jeep life. Send them to us at jpeditor@jpmagazine.com in the subject line "Jp Memories". Over the next couple of weeks keep an eye on our social media pages, Facebook and Instagram as we share your memories and our own.