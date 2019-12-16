How Jp Magazine Got Started: The Number One Jeep-only Publication

Once upon a time way back when in the Dark Ages (the '90s), there was this little bitty magazine in Florida named Jp. It was underfed and malnourished, but the staff had a heart of gold, and the editor was intent on bringing the best of the Jeep culture to the world. After a few years of struggling mightily against the odds of the publishing world, a big corporate powerhouse stepped in, bought the little rag, and moved it to California, intent on building the brand into what it should be: the Number One source for all your Jeep needs.

And that's where I stepped in. My name is Rick P w (that is pronounced Pay-way). As a self-professed Jeep guy, I knew it was the right move for me to be the driving force behind the "new" magazine at Petersen Publications, as I was the tech editor at 4-Wheel & Off-Road at the time and had a successful Jeep shop for 15 years prior to the magazine gig. Moving to the editor's seat at Jp was a step up, and I was able to build the magazine into what I wanted it to be. But with all Fairy Tales there are twist and turns and even some dungeons and dragons in the mix. It turned out that I wasn't given any staff, so the magazine quickly became known as Just Pewe, since I did most of the edit. Luckily, that didn't last forever, and after an incredibly fun two-year run, I moved on to be the editor of 4-Wheel & Off-Road and stayed there for the next 15 years.

Fortunately, the magazine fell into the hands of John Cappa, who was the tech editor at 4-Wheel & Off-Road at the time. See a pattern here? The truth of the matter is that we're all just a bunch of Jeep junkies trying to make a buck doing what we love. John took 10 years out of his life to lead Jp and then passed the baton on to Christian Hazel who was, um, let me think, the tech editor at 4-Wheel & Off-Road as well. Christian had been a Jeep nut for quite some time too, so he naturally fell into the fold for a number of years. Nevertheless, the mold was broken, as Christian went on to man the helm at Four Wheeler and staffer Pete Trasborg slid into the editorship of Jp. And yes, he is a natural Jeep junkie too. It's like a weird habit or disease—there's just no escaping it.