Less Is More With This Clean 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Sport Two-door Build

Randy Gwaltney is from Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, and he jumped into the Jeep life with both feet literally. He walked into the dealership and traded in his automatic-transmission car for this 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL with a manual transmission. Randy had never driven a manual and started learning on his way off the dealer lot. Over the course of the next year Randy built his Jeep to be a mild trail runner, beach cruiser, and total head-turner. In this build less is definitely more, and he ended up with a sexy, stylish, and functional Jeep.

Randy made some minor cosmetic changes, adding color-matched Rubicon fender flares, a Red Rock 4x4 front bumper, and Roam Offroad rock sliders. The addition of the red Fuel wheels paired with the Mojito Green body color gives this Jeep a striking appearance. Randy's philosophy: "Get a vision and go with it, no matter what anyone else thinks of it. Build your Jeep."

We all have our own ideas when it comes to Jeeps and what we want them to look like when completed. Beauty is indeed in the eye of the beholder. Randy has succeeded in building an eye-catching rig, and apparently quite a few others agree. Randy's Wrangler was awarded Best JL and Best Local OBX Jeep at the 2019 Outer Banks Jeep Jam.

See all 17 photos See all 17 photos Randy has retained the stock axles and gears for his beach cruiser/mild build. The front is the Dana AdvanTEK M186 with factory 3.45 gears. He installed an ICON 2.5-inch lift with matching shocks.

Why This Jeep

In today's world, some modern Jeeps look like they were dipped in glue and rolled through an aftermarket parts, gadgets, and gizmos catalog (no wonder the Jeeps end up angry and grumpy; they feel fat and over-accessorized). This Wrangler JL was a refreshing sight to see. It's not overdone. It's simple in a good way—clean and built with purpose.

See all 17 photos See all 17 photos Under the hood is the Pentastar 3.6L V-6. This is paired with the D478 six-speed manual transmission and the NV241 Command-Trac transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range ratio.

See all 17 photos See all 17 photos The factory 3.45-geared rear Dana AdvanTEK M220 axle is equipped with the anti-spin differential. This is perfect for cruising the Outer Banks beach roads in North Carolina.

See all 17 photos See all 17 photos Some of the cosmetic upgrades include Rugged Ridge trail mirrors, a custom foot peg by Wild Child Customs and the Roam Offroad rock sliders. Randy also installed a Rough Country spare tire relocation bracket. We really like the throwback "4-Wheel Drive" graphics that are now offered through Jeep.

See all 17 photos See all 17 photos

See all 17 photos See all 17 photos A simple and comfortable stock interior on this 2018 Jeep Wrangler two-door JL Sport provides a quick cleanup after long days of playing in the sand.

See all 17 photos See all 17 photos Randy chose a Red Rock 4x4 front bumper and is researching winches for the near future. He also added color-matched Jeep Rubicon-model fender flares. All modifications were done by Randy and his buddy Rory Loftus.

See all 17 photos See all 17 photos The 35-inch Fuel Gripper M/Ts on the red Fuel Zephyr wheels are part of what makes you do a double or triple take when you see this Jeep. Randy did tell us that something he might change in the future is bumping up to a 37-inch tire.

Hard Facts

Vehicle: 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Sport two-door

Engine: Pentastar 3.6L V-6

Transmission: D478 six-speed manual

Transfer Case: NV241 (MP1622) Command-Trac w/ 2.72:1 low range

Suspension: 2.5-inch ICON lift w/ matched ICON shocks

Axles: Dana AdvanTEK M186 w/ 3.45 gears (front); Dana AdvanTEK M220 anti-spin differential w/ 3.45 gears (rear)

Wheels: 17x9 Fuel Zephyr

Tires: 35x12.50x17 Fuel Gripper M/T