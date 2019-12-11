Less Is More With This Clean 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Sport Two-door Build
Simple and functional, this bright Wrangler JL build is a winner
Randy Gwaltney is from Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, and he jumped into the Jeep life with both feet literally. He walked into the dealership and traded in his automatic-transmission car for this 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL with a manual transmission. Randy had never driven a manual and started learning on his way off the dealer lot. Over the course of the next year Randy built his Jeep to be a mild trail runner, beach cruiser, and total head-turner. In this build less is definitely more, and he ended up with a sexy, stylish, and functional Jeep.
Randy made some minor cosmetic changes, adding color-matched Rubicon fender flares, a Red Rock 4x4 front bumper, and Roam Offroad rock sliders. The addition of the red Fuel wheels paired with the Mojito Green body color gives this Jeep a striking appearance. Randy's philosophy: "Get a vision and go with it, no matter what anyone else thinks of it. Build your Jeep."
We all have our own ideas when it comes to Jeeps and what we want them to look like when completed. Beauty is indeed in the eye of the beholder. Randy has succeeded in building an eye-catching rig, and apparently quite a few others agree. Randy's Wrangler was awarded Best JL and Best Local OBX Jeep at the 2019 Outer Banks Jeep Jam.
Why This Jeep
In today's world, some modern Jeeps look like they were dipped in glue and rolled through an aftermarket parts, gadgets, and gizmos catalog (no wonder the Jeeps end up angry and grumpy; they feel fat and over-accessorized). This Wrangler JL was a refreshing sight to see. It's not overdone. It's simple in a good way—clean and built with purpose.
Hard Facts
Vehicle: 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Sport two-door
Engine: Pentastar 3.6L V-6
Transmission: D478 six-speed manual
Transfer Case: NV241 (MP1622) Command-Trac w/ 2.72:1 low range
Suspension: 2.5-inch ICON lift w/ matched ICON shocks
Axles: Dana AdvanTEK M186 w/ 3.45 gears (front); Dana AdvanTEK M220 anti-spin differential w/ 3.45 gears (rear)
Wheels: 17x9 Fuel Zephyr
Tires: 35x12.50x17 Fuel Gripper M/T