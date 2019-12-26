Rare Farm Jeep: 1966 WILLYS-KAISER CJ-5A TUXEDO PARK MARK IV Half Cab
This 1966 CJ-5A Tuxedo Park Mark IV is the perfect example of early Jeep iron respectfully preserved
When it comes to early Jeep iron, the Tuxedo Park Mark IV is very special. It was a new and upcoming concept for Kaiser Willys Jeeps that were rolling off of the production line in Toledo, Ohio, in the late 1960s. The rugged Jeep was making its way to town to show off its new great style. They were decked out with all kinds of chrome that included the grab bar, windshield latches on the dash, the windshield hinges, license plate light, hood hinges and hardware, hood latches, and the exclusive Tuxedo Park Mark IV hood badges, just to name a few. These "towny" Jeeps were also outfitted with a classy column-shift 3-speed transmission, larger brakes, and highway gears in the axles.
The fancy life isn't for everyone though, some Jeeps just can't be kept out of the dirt. This old Jeep was being neglected up in Idaho, just sitting around collecting dust and cobwebs when Dave Delight stumbled upon it while out on other Jeep business. Dave has a collection of Tuxedo Parks already in his stash so there was no hesitation to buy another one when the opportunity presented itself. Some of Dave's Tuxedos have been restored to factory showroom condition, and others are sitting in the field waiting for their turn. This blue CJ-5A Tuxedo was going to fit in nicely somewhere in the middle of all that noise. It was complete, didn't have holes in the floor, and it was pretty straight. It didn't take much to get this old girl purring again to continue life right where it had left off before.
Hard Facts
Vehicle: 1966 Jeep CJ-5A Tuxedo Park Mark IV
Engine: Jeep F-134ci Hurricane four-cylinder
Transmission: T90 3-speed manual
Transfer Case: Dana 18 with dual output PTO
Axles: (front) Dana 27, 4.88 gears, 10-inch brakes; (rear) Offset Dana 44, 4.88 gears, 10-inch brakes
Suspension: Stock leaf springs
Wheels: 15-inch steel wagon wheels
Tires: 31x10.50-15 Super A/T Sport
Other Cool Stuff: PTO winch, half cab, extended bed