Rare Farm Jeep: 1966 WILLYS-KAISER CJ-5A TUXEDO PARK MARK IV Half Cab

This 1966 CJ-5A Tuxedo Park Mark IV is the perfect example of early Jeep iron respectfully preserved

Brian GabrielAuthor

When it comes to early Jeep iron, the Tuxedo Park Mark IV is very special. It was a new and upcoming concept for Kaiser Willys Jeeps that were rolling off of the production line in Toledo, Ohio, in the late 1960s. The rugged Jeep was making its way to town to show off its new great style. They were decked out with all kinds of chrome that included the grab bar, windshield latches on the dash, the windshield hinges, license plate light, hood hinges and hardware, hood latches, and the exclusive Tuxedo Park Mark IV hood badges, just to name a few. These "towny" Jeeps were also outfitted with a classy column-shift 3-speed transmission, larger brakes, and highway gears in the axles.

The fancy life isn't for everyone though, some Jeeps just can't be kept out of the dirt. This old Jeep was being neglected up in Idaho, just sitting around collecting dust and cobwebs when Dave Delight stumbled upon it while out on other Jeep business. Dave has a collection of Tuxedo Parks already in his stash so there was no hesitation to buy another one when the opportunity presented itself. Some of Dave's Tuxedos have been restored to factory showroom condition, and others are sitting in the field waiting for their turn. This blue CJ-5A Tuxedo was going to fit in nicely somewhere in the middle of all that noise. It was complete, didn't have holes in the floor, and it was pretty straight. It didn't take much to get this old girl purring again to continue life right where it had left off before.

Fall is a great time to be cruising the mountain valleys around Huntsville, Utah. There's always a ton of prep work to be done before winter sets in. Even if the first snow comes early the steel half cab will keep the seats and driver dry. In addition to the sweet top, this CJ-5A is outfitted with a bolt-on bed extension. These were great if you had a back seat so there was a place for gear, or in this case, cargo. When Dave first brought this Jeep home, he found a bunch of barbed wire clippings in the bed. That and the brackets to mount a spindle of barbed wire in the bed was evidence that suggests this Jeep was used for putting up fencing at one time.
Under the hood the overhead-valve four-cylinder F-head engine is bolted to the frame rails boasting a fabulous 75 horsepower. This old betty was sitting idle in a field in Idaho for at least five years before it was rescued and brought down to Utah. It only took a good cleaning of the carburetor and a new fuel filter to get the engine to fire up. Everything else seemed to work good enough.
Can you look at a Jeep and see parts of its story without ever having talked to anyone about it? The first thing that jumps out is the darker blue paint on the valve cover. Maybe someone painted it when they replaced the head gasket, or maybe Dave got lucky and the engine was rebuilt? There is also paint over-spray on the VIN tag, heater box, and horn. At some point the Jeep was repainted.
Speaking of the heater box, we bet it warms up this half cab nicely! One advantage over a full hard top is that there is much less space that the heater needs to warm up. As we take a peek inside the cab, the level of simplicity is welcoming. A 60/40 split bench seat would have been an option for this vintage, but the radio and oil pressure gauge on the driver side of the dash is something the previous owner added. We've seen some real hack-job radio installs in old Jeeps, so it is refreshing to see one installed cleanly. It is also strategically positioned so that the passenger has no say in what gets played.
Looking in from the passenger side we see the original column shift mechanism for the transmission, chrome grab bar, and chrome windshield latches that all would have been part of the Tuxedo Park Mark IV package for the CJ-5A. Somewhere along the line the T90 transmission was converted to a more traditional floor shift configuration. We're guessing that whoever had to ride in the middle after that swap had sore knees, based on the foam around the shifter cane. The Tuxedo Park model also featured the first single stick 4wd shifter in a Jeep, just forward and to the right of the transmission sifter. The twin shifters with white knobs near the seat are actually for operating the auxiliary dual-output power take off (PTO).
Taking a peek at what is under the cab we find a tried and true Dana 18 gear-driven transfer case. Both the front and rear outputs were offset to the passenger side. This allowed for a PTO unit to be bolted directly to the back of the transfer case. You can see it here to the left of the Dana 18 emergency brake drum. The dual output Koenig PTO featured on this Jeep can separately power the winch on the front, and a winch or belt drum on the rear.
The Jeep has a closed knuckle Dana 27 leading the way, with the stock leaf springs carrying the weight. Tuxedo Parks also came standard with upgraded 10-inch drum brakes for better braking over the more traditional 9-inch brakes that were used on early Jeep CJs through 1971. An old school Ross steering box is mounted to the frame behind the front axle and operates a bell crank to turn the tires.
An offset Dana 44 churns the rear tires. This is the standard axle that was used in the rear of Jeeps from 1949 to 1970. There is a two-piece axle made up of the axle shaft and the wheel hub that are taper fit together. This version has 10-spline axle shafts that make aftermarket differential choices very limited. Luckily, the Tuxedo Parks were outfitted with Power-Lok differentials and 4.88 "road gears" for better highway RPMs. This was the fancy "going to town" Jeep after all. And yes, 4.88's were considered highway gears compared to 5.38's in standard Jeeps of the era.
Stock springs leave plenty of room for the 31x10.50-15 Super A/T Sport tires wrapped around some typical white wagon wheels. These big lug rubbers may not have been made in the last decade, but they sure haven't gone out of style. The provide the traction that is needed to romp the fields. These are definitely not the stock hubcap wheels that would have come on a CJ-5A Tuxedo Park from the factory though. It is what we could expect from farm a Jeep that hardly ever see's highway though.
Any day you get to pull some winch cable is a great day! There's always some work that needs to be handled out in the fields. Luckily Dave has a sweet Jeep to help him do it. The PTO winch made easy work out of moving this dead tree that had fallen into one of the drainage paths. Slow and steady pull of the PTO had the grunt to easily get it done. While it may take a little extra training and familiarity to operate a PTO winch, it sure is nice to not be straining your battery and electrical system like a modern electrical winch would do.
This old farm Jeep has everything going for it. Awesome color, sweet half cab, extended cargo bed, minimal work to get it up and running after it was purchased. Too many times we see folks that find great condition Jeep, decided to restore it, take it apart and then loose interest after a while. Instead of making a pile of parts, just get the Jeep you bought running as it is. You'll have more fun tinkering away and driving it around than you will staring at a pile of parts and body work.
The horses out in the back pasture have become used to the sound of this old Jeep clunking down the road toward them. It's like their dinner bell as they make their way over to the hay bale sitting in the bed of the Jeep. If you have to be doing work around the farm, it might as well be in a Jeep!

Hard Facts
Vehicle: 1966 Jeep CJ-5A Tuxedo Park Mark IV
Engine: Jeep F-134ci Hurricane four-cylinder
Transmission: T90 3-speed manual
Transfer Case: Dana 18 with dual output PTO
Axles: (front) Dana 27, 4.88 gears, 10-inch brakes; (rear) Offset Dana 44, 4.88 gears, 10-inch brakes
Suspension: Stock leaf springs
Wheels: 15-inch steel wagon wheels
Tires: 31x10.50-15 Super A/T Sport
Other Cool Stuff: PTO winch, half cab, extended bed

