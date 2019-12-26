When it comes to early Jeep iron, the Tuxedo Park Mark IV is very special. It was a new and upcoming concept for Kaiser Willys Jeeps that were rolling off of the production line in Toledo, Ohio, in the late 1960s. The rugged Jeep was making its way to town to show off its new great style. They were decked out with all kinds of chrome that included the grab bar, windshield latches on the dash, the windshield hinges, license plate light, hood hinges and hardware, hood latches, and the exclusive Tuxedo Park Mark IV hood badges, just to name a few. These "towny" Jeeps were also outfitted with a classy column-shift 3-speed transmission, larger brakes, and highway gears in the axles.

The fancy life isn't for everyone though, some Jeeps just can't be kept out of the dirt. This old Jeep was being neglected up in Idaho, just sitting around collecting dust and cobwebs when Dave Delight stumbled upon it while out on other Jeep business. Dave has a collection of Tuxedo Parks already in his stash so there was no hesitation to buy another one when the opportunity presented itself. Some of Dave's Tuxedos have been restored to factory showroom condition, and others are sitting in the field waiting for their turn. This blue CJ-5A Tuxedo was going to fit in nicely somewhere in the middle of all that noise. It was complete, didn't have holes in the floor, and it was pretty straight. It didn't take much to get this old girl purring again to continue life right where it had left off before.