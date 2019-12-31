Every year the off-road and automotive performance industry gathers for the biggest trade show on earth—the SEMA Show. Held annually in Las Vegas, the show brings out the best, and the worst, fabrication and vehicle builds, including trucks, cars, and bikes. Jeeps of every style, from mall-crawlers to rockcrawlers, were everywhere. We've scoured the parking lots, tents, and massive display halls to bring you the best of the best—the top 10 Jeeps of the 2019 SEMA Show.