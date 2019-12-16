It was like swimming upstream into a flood. The flow of new Jeep JT Gladiator parts coming toward us while we walked the aisles of the 2019 SEMA Show was a steady stream of upgrades, accessories, and must-haves for anyone planning a custom 2020 Jeep JT Gladiator pickup build. There are plenty of great new parts, and to list them all would take far too long, so we'll save that for later and examine them in specific categories. Here we have narrowed it down to 10 of our favorite new parts for the Jeep JT Gladiator pickup.

Advance Adapters Atlas

It's just what the doctor ordered for your 2020 Jeep JT Gladiator. Advance Adapters now offers its Atlas Transfer Case for the Jeep JT. The gear-driven Atlas is a direct replacement for the factory transfer case, includes a new adapter to mate to the 850RE eight-speed transmission, and offers a low-range two-wheel-drive option. It also retains the original driveshafts, support mount, and shifter assembly. This is a DIY kit that can be installed in just one day. Information: Advance Adapters, 800/350-2223, advanceadapters.com

Baer 14-inch Brakes

The Pro+ 14-inch Front Brake System from Baer for the Jeep JT Gladiator features a six-piston caliper mounted to a 14-inch two-piece directional rotor that is slotted, drilled, and zinc-plated. The Pro+ 14 kit is a complete front brake system and includes everything needed to mount directly to the factory spindle. Information: Baer Inc., 602/233-1411, baer.com

Dana Ultimate 60

The Ultimate Dana 60 axles for the Jeep JT Gladiator from Dana/Spicer were among the award winners at SEMA 2019, getting the Best New Off-Road Product runner-up ribbon for a direct-fit, bolt-in solution for the front and rear axles on the Jeep Gladiator JT. Ultimate Dana 60 rear axles can withstand the punishment of extreme off-roading. They are available in 3.73, 4.10, 4.88, and 5.38 ratios and come with an Eaton ELocker or ARB Air Locker. Information: Dana Incorporated, 877/777-5360, spicerparts.com

Dynatrac ProRock 44

Another great choice for any Gladiator build is the Dynatrac ProRock 44 axle with a 1480 shaft and joint upgrade for the Jeep Gladiator JT. With all kinds of goodness ranging from made-in-the-USA end forgings to significantly stronger axletubes, along with an available 1480 axleshaft and joint upgrade, Dynatrac boasts it's the strongest 44-class axle available for the Jeep JT Gladiator. Dynatrac, 714/596-4461, dynatrac.com

Hellwig Rear Sway Bay

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rear Sway Bar 3-5" Lift from Hellwig is an adjustable-rate, solid 4140 chromoly rear sway bar kit for the 2020 Jeep Gladiator in lifted applications from 3 to 5 inches. The kit includes adjustable endlinks, mounting hardware, and silicone lubricant. Information: Hellwig Products, 800/367-5480, hellwigproducts.com

Icon 2.5 Stage 1 Suspension

ICON Vehicle Dynamics stepped up to the plate with its Stage 1 Suspension System for the Jeep Gladiator JT and scored a home run, getting the Best New Off-Road Product award at the 2019 SEMA Show. The Stage 1 Suspension System is a bolt-on kit with dual-rate front coil springs, adjustable billet front sway bar endlinks, billet rear coil spacers, and ICON 2.0 Aluminum Series shocks with vehicle-specific valving. The 2.5-inch lift eliminates the factory rake and allows fitment of 35-inch tires—up to 37-inch tires with the optional extended bumpstop spacer kit. Information: ICON Vehicle Dynamics, 951/689-4266, iconvehicledynamics.com

RetroLiner-X Real Wood Bedliner

RetroLiner-X makes a real wood bedliner for the new Jeep Gladiator that harkens back to the days of the classic '62 to '88 J-Series Jeep pickups. You can give your 2020 Jeep JT Gladiator a bit of vintage style with this ready-to-install "bed-in-a-box" kit. No drilling is required. Each kit includes wood components that are sealed and pre-finished with the company's H2X exterior wood finish system, polished stainless steel bedstrips and hardware, mounting frame, mounting pad, and rear trim board. Information: Bed Wood and Parts, 877/206-9663, bedwoodandparts.com

Tuffy Bedside Lockboxes

Organizing and securing gear in the bed of a pickup truck can be a challenge, but the Jeep Gladiator Bedside Storage Lockboxes from Tuffy solve that problem. With quick access from outside the bed, the large storage boxes make it easy to bring everything you need for every outing, and they are lockable. Tie-downs allow the included nylon net to restrain gear in the main bed, and dividers keep gear in place internally. Information: Tuffy Products, 800/348-8339, tuffyproducts.com

Skyjacker 4.5-inch Suspension

If you're looking for enough suspension height to clear some really big runners, then look no further than the Jeep Gladiator Long Travel Suspension System from Skyjacker. The company's Jeep Gladiator 4.5-inch Dual Rate-Long Travel coils deliver a lighter spring rate first for a good road ride, while the second higher rate only engages during coil compression. The spring rates change during a rate-transition range based upon suspension travel, and the long-travel coils expand as the suspension terrain changes. Shocks are included in the kit. Information: Skyjacker Suspensions, 318/388-0816, skyjacker.com

DV8 Offroad Bedside Rocksliders