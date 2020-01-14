Top 5 Jp Readers Jeeps of the Week

1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee - Built to Explore

Zack Dent from Salt Lake City, Utah originally purchased and built this 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee for his dad, but dad ran out of room for it. Zack bought it back and rebuilt it to fit hit off-road needs. Some of the mods include adding 4.56 gears and an ARB Locker to the Dana 30 front axle, boxed control arm mounts, Currie JJ UCA bushings, Currie Steering and Rare Parts INC Dual Load carrying ball joints. The rear 44a trussed and re-bracketed with 4.56 gears. Dent added an Ironman4x4Fab ZJ complete long arm kit and sub frame, track bar with brace, and steering box brace. Hanson front bumper with Warn M8000 and JM rigging synthetic line and a Hanson rear bumper with full size spare.

1985 Jeep CJ-7 - Ten Year Project

Scott Smith lives in Troy, Ohio and he is the owner of this sweet 1985 Jeep CJ-7. He purchased it 10 years ago and had plans to restore it, a few weeks after purchase he tore it down to the frame and like most of us, life got in the way for a while. Last year he and his dad decided it was time to bring it back to life. Everything on the Jeep was replaced or rebuilt, they dropped a fuel injected Chevrolet 350 V-8 in it back by an AX15 5-speed manual transmission and rebuilt the Dana 300 transfer case. They added a 2.5-inch suspension lift and a 1-inch body lift to clear the 33-inch tires. Ten years in pieces and 6 months of daily dedication to get it back on the road. Awesome Jeep guys, thanks for sharing.

1967 J-2000 - Ode to My Father

Steve Gott from Louisville, KY sent in his 1967 J-2000 which originally belonged to his father. They started a frame off restoration on it in 1993, unfortunately Steve's father passed away in 1998 before they could complete the project. Gott restarted the project and made it into the amazing truck you see here. It sits on a 4-inch custom lift and 35-inch tires, under the hood is a 383 Chevy V-8, which is a stroked 350 running a small block 400 crankshaft. It's a stunning resto-mod, and you father would be proud.

1983 Jeep CJ-7 Renegade & 2003 Jeep Wrangler TJ - Twenty - Three and Me

Ted Palma didn't tell us what part of Michigan he resides in, but he did say he spends a lot of time cruising around Manistee National Forest in his Jeeps. He has a thing for buying Jeeps 20 years apart in the third year of the decade. Ted shared his 1983 Jeep CJ-7 Renegade, and his 2003 Jeep Wrangler TJ and is planning to buy his next Jeep in 2023. His CJ-7 sits on a 2.5-inch lift and sports a Fisher plow and its his winter rig. Palma's 2003 TJ sits on a 2-inch lift and he tells us he added 32-inch BFG tires after this photo was taken.

Daily Driven 1983 Jeep CJ-7

