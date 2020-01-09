Vintage 1980 AMC Jeep CJ-5: Diamond in the Rough Found at SEMA
Vintage Jeep CJ-5 found at SEMA in the PAKMULE booth #MTSEMA19
We first caught a glimpse of Kansas Sartin's 1980 AMC Jeep CJ-5 weaving its way through the crates and boxes of the Upper South Hall on setup day for the 2019 SEMA show. We attempted to follow this diamond in the rough, but our path was blocked in every direction by forklifts, booth paraphernalia, and vehicles in a hurry to get parked before the opening of the show. Did we really see what we thought we saw? Was it a figment of our imaginations, or perhaps a ghost? Two days later, hidden in a back corner of the hall, we found this little gem in the PAKMULE booth. Drawn like moths to flame we descended upon it, basking in its awesomeness.
While on a hunting trip near Dripping Springs, Texas, several years ago, Kansas spotted this Jeep CJ-5 sitting in a lean-to, covered in dirt, dust, mildew, and assorted what-not. It caught his interest, and he spent the next nine months tracking down a family member of the late owner to see if he could purchase the Jeep. Further investigation revealed that the Jeep was once a recreational vehicle, used primarily for hunting around the large Texas ranch. It had 23,000 original miles, and Sartin would be the third owner of this little diamond. It was in great shape even though it had been neglected for years.
HARD FACTS
Vehicle: 1980 AMC Jeep CJ-5
Engine: 258 straight 6
Transmission: T-176 4-speed manual
Transfer Case: Dana 300
Suspension: Stock, added new shocks
Axles: (front) open Dana 30, 3.07 gears (rear) AMC 20, 3.07 gears, Detroit Locker
Tires & Wheels: 30x9.50x15 BFG KM2 on factory white steel wheels