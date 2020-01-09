We first caught a glimpse of Kansas Sartin's 1980 AMC Jeep CJ-5 weaving its way through the crates and boxes of the Upper South Hall on setup day for the 2019 SEMA show. We attempted to follow this diamond in the rough, but our path was blocked in every direction by forklifts, booth paraphernalia, and vehicles in a hurry to get parked before the opening of the show. Did we really see what we thought we saw? Was it a figment of our imaginations, or perhaps a ghost? Two days later, hidden in a back corner of the hall, we found this little gem in the PAKMULE booth. Drawn like moths to flame we descended upon it, basking in its awesomeness.