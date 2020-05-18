The Weirdest Jeep in The World?

The Jeep Forward Control has to be one of the weirdest vehicles ever made. They are the vehicular "red-headed stepchild "of the Jeep world—the ugliest Jeep that any real Jeep fan loves, or loves to hate. The truth is, even those of us who fancy ourselves "Jeep Guys or Gals" or "Jeep Experts" probably haven't spent much, if any, time around one of these oddball Jeeps. Between 1956 and 1965, Willys built the civilian version of the Forward Control Jeep, the FC-150 (81-inch wheelbase), the FC-170, and FC170 Dual Rear Wheel (103 inch wheelbase), FC-180 (123.5-inch wheelbase), and the FC-180 (150-inch wheelbase). Few of these Jeeps still remain, and the ones that do are odd, odd, odd.

Recently, a 1958 FC-170 rolled its ugly mug—that only a mother could love—in front of us and a few friends. This Jeep was bought by a customer of Drew Norman, proprietor of the Jeep Farm just outside Phoenix, Arizona. Now Norman knows a thing about old Jeeps, but this odd duck even sticks out in his experience. This 1958 FC-170, one of 1,519 made that year, showed up needing new wiring and a few odds and ends to run, but we made Norman promise he would take us for a ride and let us do a walk around on the Jeep when it was running. Well we held him to that promise, and here it is: an unrestored 1958 FC-170 with a Super Hurricane I-6.