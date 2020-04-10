Five Cool Reader-Built Jeeps

Father and Son Frame-off Restoration

Ryan Smith and his father Toby didn't provide much information on their 1968 Kaiser Jeep M715. Ryan said they did a frame-off restoration on it a few years ago and dropped a 400 Chevy small block in it. He said it was a great father-and-son project. We think this thing is awesome—thanks for sharing.

Jeep the Mac

Tyler Hilliker from Bath, Michigan, shared his 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Hard Rock edition JKU with us. His photo is from the Jeep the Mac event held every year in Michigan. Current upgrades on Hilliker's Jeep include a 2.5-inch AEV lift, Metal Cloak skids, Steer Smarts Yeti steering components, and an Artec front truss. Future plans are to bump the tire size from the 285/17s up to 35-inch mud terrains, add an interior cage, flat fenders, and a snorkel.

Jolly Green CJ-7

St. Augustine, Florida, is home to Ken Kirby and his 1977 AMC Jeep CJ-7 affectionately known as Jolly Green. Ken has owned this Jeep for 30 years, and it is his pride and joy. Under the hood is a 258 inline six-cylinder with a few minor mods, backed by a T-18 (non-granny) four-speed transmission with a Dana 20 transfer case outfitted with a Tera low gear set. Axles are a narrow track Dana 30 and AMC model 20, both with Lock Right lockers and 3.54 gears. Clearance for the 35-inch BFG KM2 tires is provided by a BDS 4-inch lift and Rough Country shocks.

Retirement Project

Randy Sime from Bremen, Indiana, was tired of waiting for Jeep to come out with another pickup, so 4 years ago he made his own. He started with a 1989 Jeep Cherokee and chopped the rear section of the top off to make a short-bed pickup. To close up the opening he cut the back part of the cab off of a 2003 Ford Ranger and welded it in place. For stability he added frame ties from the doorjambs to the rear shackle mounts. He added a modest 2-inch lift and 30-inch tires. It has been his daily driver for the past 4 years. Very unique, Jeep Randy!!

Arizona FSJ

This 1983 Jeep Cherokee Laredo belongs to John Meyers from Queen Creek, Arizona. John is the third owner of Billie Goat, and he has had it roughly 4 years. Under the hood is an AMC 360 with a four-speed manual transmission and an NP 208 transfer case. Meyers rebuilt the cooling and fuel systems, added a Centerforce clutch kit, and rebuilt the AMC20 rearend. Future plans include a 4-inch lift, new paint, and an interior overhaul.

