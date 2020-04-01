Social distancing is touted as a way of flattening the curve, and we are all for it as long as it means we can spend time away from other people in our 1946 CJ-2a. That's exactly what we did last weekend when our pal and fabricator extraordinaire Ian Liljeblad proposed we participate in the prerun for an event he's calling the Go-Devil Run, planned for early May, assuming the world has returned to something approaching normalcy.

Flatfenders For the Cure?

As it turns out, off-roading is fairly anti-social, and maybe that's why we like it. You get to spend time out in nature with a select few humans. Hopefully these humans are those who you enjoy being with (that was definitely the case for this group), and hopefully these humans are all healthy, as well; so far so good, as none of us seem to be showing symptoms. Anyways, back to the topic at hand, Ian wanted to prerun some trails just north of Phoenix, which I and my buddy Trent McGee are pretty familiar with, so we spent part of Friday prepping my 1946 CJ-2a for a day or two of back road adventure. It was a blast, and definitely something we would recommend if allowed by the authorities and you aren't showing symptoms.

Rules for the Prerun Vs. rules for the Go-Devil Run

The rules for the Go-Devil Run are in place to keep things authentic and keep everyone on a level playing field. Rules are: Your Jeep must have a 134-L Head (it's called the Go-Devil Run, people); the Jeep must have Bias Ply tires no larger than 30.5 inches; lockers are OK; no lift-kits; no radial tires; no modern wheels; and your Jeep needs to look like a photo taken in the '40s or '50s from the Rubicon Trail. Funny hats, period-correct accessories, and dress are encouraged. Apparently, the rules for the prerun were a fair bit more relaxed. Basically, you needed to be invited, and you needed to be driving a flatfender.

Having a blast in Flatties

The Go Devil Run is the brainchild of Ian, and it's a great idea. We're glad to have been part of the prerun and hope to make the actual run. Of course, our tires break the rules because they're radials and not bias-ply. We'll work on that. Either way, this is sure to be one heck of a good time on the trail, and we can't wait. Until then, enjoy the photos from the prerun.