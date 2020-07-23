Your story meant a lot to me and brought up a lot of great memories of me and my family riding around in my 1979 CJ-7. I bought it 22 years ago when my daughter was 4 and my son was 1. My son now has a 2004 TJ, and they still talk about trips riding some of the trails off of the Blue Ridge Parkway and getting caught in multiple storms with the top off. One time, they spilled an entire quart of homemade pinto beans in the back seat and floorboard; it was 20 degrees outside, and they thought it was funny. I didn't see the humor. Since those days, I have added 4-inch Superlift springs, Rancho RS5000 shocks, a Lock-Rite locker in the rear end, built custom bumpers front and rear, swapped out the tired 304 for a 0.40-over 360, and changed out almost all of the wearable parts at some time or another doing all of the wrenching myself. I just finished the paint and body recently. I did hire this out but did all of the reassembly myself. It has been a lot of fun with it, and my family and will someday pass it on to one of my kids, so yes, my 4x4 is destined to be a family heirloom!