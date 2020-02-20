The Jeep CJ-6 is a rare and unique vehicle that many folks love and desire. With many of the benefits of the earlier and shorter CJ-5 and features of the later and longer CJ-7, CJ-8, and Wrangler, most 4x4 fans have said at one time or another, "I want a CJ-6!" As a magazine tech editor and an all-around 4x4 vehicle nut, I certainly have said that before. As a result, I now find myself in the following predicament: I found a unique survivor of a 1970 CJ-6, and I have to have it!

Jeep Addiction Services required for this CJ6!

Someone call a doctor because I am really sick. I definitely have some sort of a disease: collecting and hoarding what I think are cool projects. The problem is, I lack the time and money to see them all to fruition. Chances are if it's a 4x4, whether old, well-preserved, unwanted, sought-after, ugly, beautiful, rusty, or rust-free, chances are that I want it. Because I currently have at least 5 actual project vehicles—that either drive or are close to driving that all need work—and about another five to six in pieces and concept all of which I desperately want to build, it's a problem for me. So when Drew Norman of The Jeep Farm LLC (showed me pics of this 1970 CJ-6 complete with a Meyers Hardtop and filled to the gills with lots of period-correct Jeep parts, I began plans for a Voodoo doll in Drew's likeness. After discussing prices, bartering for labor in trade, contemplating organ sales, blood donations, and more, I decided I had to have it. And well, I am ecstatic. Check out how rust-free and awesome this thing is! Don't tell my wife or kids that I've emptied the savings account on an old undrivable Jeep again!

A Dauntless V-6 and more, Some Assembly Required

Yes, some assembly is required. Yes, there is a little tiny touch of rust. And yes, there are some undesirable holes cut in a few places, but check this thing out. The Odd-Fire Buick V-6 has a rare and desirable Offenhauser intake manifold. As a bonus, the engine turns over, and the hard-to-find exhaust manifolds are there. My plan is to build a carburetor for it, stab a distributor, and see if the Dauntless runs. If not, I have a few other Buick V-6s in the hoard on reserve. Behind the engine is the factory T-14 transmission, backed by a Dana/Spicer 18 with what we believe is a Warn Overdrive.

A Survivor CJ6 that is nearly rust free!

Someone added an extra tank and a Mustang hood scoop, and the wheels aren't quite right. It would be cooler with some stamped steel 15-8s and dog dish wheels, but the old tires look like they have never been on the road and would be good for rollers if nothing else. Someone also added extra turn-signal housings and a Peterbilt Sleeper kick vent below the driver side cowl. There is no rust in the front hat channels—only in front of the door openings—and there's just a little bit in the rear of the tub where the rear-most body mount supports live (most early CJs have that). We will take it. Now do we fix the holes from the turn signals and the hood scoop, or just run them? Maybe leaving them be is the best plan?

Inside Hides Vintage Parts from Warn and more

If you've noticed that some bits are missing from the under-hood shot or exterior of the Jeep—where is the front bumper?— you don't have to look too far to find them. In the nearly rust-free interior, there is a radiator that looks like it was recently gone through, a chrome front bumper, a Warn 6000 winch cable, dash controls, and more. The original seats, which are in need of re-upholstery, are there, and there are about 10 boxes filled with all kinds of factory and period-correct aftermarket parts. These parts range from cool wiring gizmos (is that an early cruise control motor?), wiring, two little cloth bags filled with bolts, screws, and other hardware. Awesome! Now we just need to steal some more time to start putting this thing back together. It would be easy to use this as a start to an amazingly clean trail rig, but I think the best course of action is to bring it back to driving condition while maybe making a few improvements like power steering, or maybe some disc brakes up front. How the disease spreads!