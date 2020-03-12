1.

Deep Deception

It's a story as old as time: Jeep meets nothing suspicious nothing suspicious becomes stuck. In this case, Axel Sosa Jr. said of this '93 Jeep Cherokee and his father, Axel Sr.: "That step of the trip looked so easy, but it was so deep and sticky." Things didn't go well for the bumper, as it "fell apart because we tried to take my dad out."

2.

See all 4 photos See all 4 photos

Jeep Crew

Adam Sowul owns this '98 Jeep Cherokee Classic that had 110,000 miles at the time of this snap. "Drove 150-plus miles of dirt roads crewing for Meghan Young, who was running the Vermont 100 trail race in a crazy heat wave!" Juxtaposition to that visual? "Stopped at this classic old ski shop."

3.

See all 4 photos See all 4 photos

Also Jeep Crew

"This is a picture of my '42 Jeep Ford GPW sitting in my garage with its relatives, just chillin'," wrote Chip White. The "relatives" being the '12 Wrangler and '79 CJ-5. "We have been a Jeep family forever and having all the members of the Jeep family seems just natural. Of course, on nice days it's difficult to decide which one to drive. But no matter which one I drive, it's always a ball."

4.

See all 4 photos See all 4 photos

Help Us Help You

Clint McFarland sent this pic of Larry Mills Jr. 's '95 Jeep Wrangler, captured in a moment of time at the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Tennessee. "I convinced him that the only way he was going to make it through the water hole was hitting it wide open since his four-wheel drive was out," recalled Clint. "He took my advice and hit it wide open but stopped in the middle and it never started again." You can guess what happened next: "It sucked water into the intake and hydrolocked the engine and pushed a rod through the oil pan." Clint doesn't think Larry's completely over the experience yet, but that he was still A-OK with the story and photo being shared. "I believe seeing it immortalized in the pages of JP Magazine might help him overcome his trauma." Not all Sideways have a happy ending. "He traded it for a lawn mower. RIP, '95 YJ."