The Jeep brand's Badge of Honor program, which was launched in 2013, just announced the addition of seven new off-road trails to the program. This update brings the total number of trails, which range from tame and mild to totally wild, to 56 nationwide that include the famous Rubicon Trail in California, Hell's Revenge in Moab, and Imogene Pass in Colorado.

"We created the Badge of Honor program as a fun way to interact with our loyal off-road Jeep enthusiasts, allowing them to do what they love most, and earn unique trail badges for their vehicle," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand - FCA North America. "The program has really taken off, and we often see Jeep vehicles with many different badges that represent conquered trails around the country. With continued program interest, we've expanded the Badge of Honor mobile app with many new features our customers will enjoy."

Additional updates to the mobile app include enhancements to trail check-in and badge request pages, photo uploads and sharing, and details and directions on the trails. Responding to user requests, Jeep has also added the ability to suggest a new trail, share trail accomplishments on other social networks, and have added a more detailed user profile.

The 7 new trails include:

Holly Oaks ORV Park - Holly, MI

Monument Ridge - Teton National Park, WY

Bearwallow - Hatfield-McCoy Trail System, WV

Jericho Mountain 4x4 Trail - Jericho Mountain State Park, NH

Northwest ORV Park - Bridgeport, TX

Table Mesa Road - New River, AZ

Tread Lightly Four Wheel Drive Way - Ocala National Forest, FL

Who Can Earn A Jeep Badge of Honor?

While anyone can download the app and participate in the trail check-in and points program, only registered Jeep vehicle owners are eligible for the hard badges. This is verified by submitting your 17-digit VIN number at registration.

How Many Jeep Badge of Honor Trails Are There?

Included the 7 new off-road trails just added, as of mid-2020 there are a total of 56 trails and badges that can be claimed.

What Are The Jeep Badge of Honor Trails?

Trails are currently spread across more than 17 U.S. states, all of which are in the lower 48. Although some states have a single trail, others have half a dozen or more. The best way to look at the available trails is to download the app, but here are a few highlights from the list.

Fins n Things - Moab, UT

Trail #11 - Rausch Creek Off Road Park - PA

Snake - Hot Springs, AK

Trail #26 - Windrock Park, TN

Gold Mountain - Big Bear, CA

Schnebly Hill Trail - Sedona, AZ

South Marble Head Loop - Drummond Island, MI

The Rubicon Trail - Lake Tahoe, CA

Black Gap 4x4 Trail - Big Bend National Park, TX

Cedar Tree #13 - Tillamook, OR

Trail #3 - Redbird SRA, IN

Black Tail Wild Bill Trail - Flathead National Forest, MT

Bearwallow - Ethel, WV

Which Jeeps Can Earn Badge of Honor Badges?

The Jeep Badge of Honor program is open to all Jeep owners, so don't worry you don't need a Wrangler to participate. Of course, to collect all of the badges you'll likely need a Wrangler or Gladiator Rubicon, as some of the trails are pretty intense. Even still, a Cherokee or Renegade owner can easily participate and collect a fair number of badges.

How Do I Earn A Jeep Badge of Honor?

Earning a Jeep Badge of Honor is a simple task. Once a user downloads the app and signs up for the free account they need to head out to the trail. Once at the trailhead Jeep owners will then sign into the account and check-in at the trail. If there's no cell service available, don't fret. The app will update the check-in as soon as you return to service. Once completing the trail, you can request your Badge of Honor badge from Jeep, which should show up at your doorstep in 6-8 weeks, and it's absolutely free.

Ok, I'm In, Where Do I Sign Up?

Signing up is quick and easy. Simply head to the app store for your mobile device, both Apple and Android included, and grab the free app. It's just that simple!