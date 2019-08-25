Cool New Products for Your Jeep

Street Light

Baja Designs announces the company's first street-legal light line, the Squadron SAE. The new lights are based on the popular Squadron Series off-road lights, but the Squadron SAE lights are engineered to be street-legal fog/driving lights. A prominent difference between the lines is that the new series complies with the SAE J583 standard for street-legal use. Each Squadron SAE light uses four LEDs and is rated at 2,480 lumens with a 22-watt equivalency and 1.6-amp draw. LED life expectancy in this application is rated at 49,930 hours. Squadron SAE Series lights are sold in pairs and feature powdercoated aircraft-grade aluminum housings, stainless steel mounting brackets and hardware, an IP69K rating for waterproof submersion up to 9 feet, and IK10 mechanical-impact compliance. Both universal kits and 100 percent plug-and-play foglight kits are available and are offered in your choice of clear or amber lenses. Information: Baja Designs, 800/422-5292, bajadesigns.com

Converto-Top

Bestop has added the Jeep Wrangler JK Supertop Ultra top to the product lineup. The JK Supertop Ultra is equipped with technology similar to what is found in the new factory Wrangler JL tops. The patent-pending guide track system and dual gas-assist struts are said to make the Supertop Ultra easy to fold down for breezy, open-air driving. When fully retracted, the top fits behind the rear seats and features a traditional square-back design. The Supertop Ultra also comes equipped with the Sunrider feature. Information: Bestop, 800/845-3567, bestop.com

Trench Cutting

Military knives tend to be inconvenient and bulky for personal use. The new Kershaw XCOM is said to address this issue. Custom knifemaker Les George based the XCOM on U.S. trench knives from World War II. Like the fighting knives of the past, the XCOM features a symmetrical, spear-point blade for piercing and cutting. The blade is only sharpened on one side, making it safer and easier to close, and making it legal in more areas (check local laws to be sure). At the same time, the 3.6-inch blade remains an effective cutting tool. Just use the thumb disk to flick the blade open. The handle incorporates a hand guard near the blade, which helps prevent slipping. Information: Kai USA, 800/325-2891, kaiusaltd.com

Motor Mount Shield

Heatshield Products introduces the Lava Motor Mount Shield. The covers are designed to protect rubber, polyurethane, and polygraphite motor mounts from damaging heat and chemical exposure. Lava Motor Mount Shields encase the engine mounts with a Heatshield Products proprietary, specially formulated, volcanic rock-based thermal-barrier material, which is said to withstand up to 1,200 degrees F continuous radiated heat and 2,000 degrees F intermittent radiated heat. The material also resists water, caustic chemicals, and acids. Lava Motor Mount Shields install by wrapping around almost any motor mount with an integrated, high-temperature, hook-and-loop fastening system. In most applications, adding the Lava Motor Mount Shields will not require removal of the engine, exhaust, or engine mounts. Information: Heatshield Products, 844/723-2665, heatshieldproducts.com

Cover Up

Rugged Ridge announces the launch of its full line of Armis truck bedcovers for the '20 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck. Armis truck bedcovers offer Jeep Gladiator owners a broad selection of options to choose from, including soft and hard covers in a variety of roll-up and folding designs. The new covers include the Armis soft folding bedcover, soft rolling bedcover, hard rolling bedcover, and the hard folding bedcover featuring Line-X for resistance to scuffs and scratches. All Rugged Ridge Armis bedcovers for the '20 Jeep Gladiator are made in the U.S. and are backed by a 5-year limited warranty. Information: Rugged Ridge 770/614-6101, ruggedridge.com

Night Winch

Warn Industries introduces the Spydura Nightline, which takes the company's Spydura synthetic rope product and adds color and increased function. Each rope is made from ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) with a UV-stable coating. The new red and black weave also integrates a 3M light-activated reflective strand into the rope. This improves visibility during recoveries and provides a custom look when spooled onto a winch drum. Other Warn Spydura Nightline products include winch rope extensions and soft shackles. Information: Warn industries, 800/543-9276, warn.com

JL Back Rack

Rhino-Rack now offers the Backbone roof rack system for the four-door Jeep Wrangler JL. The Rhino-Rack Backbone is said to have the capability to carry more gear than ever and maintains a single-person installation process without removing the factory hardtop. The Backbone roof rack is fitted to the factory chassis points and distributes the weight of the cargo evenly through the body of the Jeep, enabling the ability to carry 264 pounds when installed in conjunction with a Pioneer Platform. Each rack is constructed of non-corrosive cast aluminum with a black powdercoated finish. All fixings and hardware are included for installation. Information: Rhino-Rack, 877/744-6622, rhinorack.com

Slick CV Grease

Red Line Oil introduces CV-2 grease. The new grease is said to be designed to withstand the extreme temperatures and pressures that occur in high-performance wheel bearings, U-joints, and high-angle CV joints. The CV-2 grease is said to have excellent high-temperature stability with extreme-pressure protection and water resistance. The synthetic fluidity is said to allow for increases in bearing life of up to 200 percent. CV-2 grease is also said to have strong resistance to oxidation, corrosion, evaporation, and oil separation as well as a minimal effect on rubber seals. Information: Red Line Oil, 800/624-7958, redlineoil.com

Flow Formed Wheels

Method Race Wheels announces the addition of the 313 to its wheel lineup. The 313 features Flow Formed technology and adds a new gloss titanium finish to the Street Series wheels. The 313 will be available in 17x8.5 and 20x9.5 sizes. The 17-inch 313 wheel weighs 24.7 pounds and the 20-inch wheel comes in at 31 pounds. The Flow Formed A356 aluminum construction is said to help cut down on weight while maintaining rigidity and overall strength. Both the inner and outer bead seats on the 313 are knurled to ensure the tire won't shift on the wheel due to changes in air pressure or extreme forces. For further weight savings, the 313 has machined pockets in each spoke window. Information: Method Race Wheels, 866/779-8604, methodracewheels.com

