Cool New Products for Your Jeep

JL Rack It

Rugged Ridge introduces a new hardtop roof rack for '18-'20 Jeep Wrangler JL Unlimited models. The rack features a low-profile design that extends just 6 inches over the factory hardtop. The basket measures 50 inches wide by 63 inches in length, but it does not interfere with use of the factory Freedom Top removable roof panels. Each rack features all-steel construction and is capable of supporting 150 pounds of cargo, while skeleton-style basket rails allow for securing loads with straps or bungee cords. An aerodynamic front crossbar has four built-in recesses designed for mounting off-road cube lights. The rack is backed by a 5-year limited warranty. Information: Rugged Ridge, 770/614-6101, ruggedridge.com

Corrosion-Free Cooling

Old World Industries now offers the new Peak Antifreeze + Coolant. It's said to be designed with an advanced formula that guarantees superior lifetime protection. The proprietary formula is said to include a combination of scale-fighting inhibitors and organic acid-corrosion inhibitors to prevent scale and corrosion. These deposits can reduce coolant flow in the radiator and other parts of the cooling system, significantly reducing heat transfer and leading to the engine overheating. Peak Antifreeze + Coolant is designed for use in all North American, Asian, and European passenger cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and light/medium duty trucks, regardless of make, model, or year. The universal formula is compatible for use with any type of antifreeze/coolant. Information: Old World Industries, 800/323-5440, peakauto.com

Gladiator Gears

Yukon Gear & Axle announces new replacement ring-and-pinion axle gears for the '20 Jeep Gladiator. Jeep Gladiator enthusiasts are now able to upgrade to Yukon gears with a choice of ratio options, including 3.45, 4.11, 4.56, 4.88, 5.13, and 5.38. In addition to Jeep JL, JK, and Gladiator front and rear ring-and-pinions, Yukon also offers a full range of upgrades, including chromoly axles, performance driveshafts, installation kits that include front or rear gears, Timken master overhaul kits, and differential covers said to take the beating that harsh off-road driving dishes out. Information: Yukon Gear & Axle, 888/905-5044, yukongear.com

Fuel Lube

Hot Shot's Secret introduces LX4 Lubricity Extreme diesel fuel and gasoline lubricant. LX4 Lubricity Extreme is said to improve lubricity up to two times better than the leading top competitive brand by providing an increase in diesel fuel lubricity up to 56 percent. Developed for use in either low-lubricity ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) fuel or gasoline, LX4 Lubricity Extreme is said to prevent unnecessary wear and scarring of key components inside the fuel system—particularly the injectors, fuel pump, and upper cylinders. For any vehicle utilizing ULSD low-lubricity fuel, LX4 is said to restore the fuel's lubricity, exceeding the Engine Manufacturers Association's recommendation for fuel lubrication. Information: Hot Shot's Secret, 800/341-6516, hotshotsecret.com

Locking Tailgate Container

Tuffy Security Products now offers a heavy-duty tailgate security lockbox to store gear in '07-'18 Jeep Wrangler JK and JK Unlimited models equipped with any type of hard or soft top. The lockbox measures 6 inches deep by 33.6 inches wide by 14.5 inches high and attaches to the inside of the Jeep Wrangler tailgate. The fold-down door, which supports up to 40 pounds, can be used as a work table. Two removable shelves are provided to organize smaller items. Each lockbox is constructed of welded 16-gauge steel with a textured powdercoat finish and features a 10-tumbler double-bitted lock with built-in weather seals. A weather-resistant lid is said to incorporate a Pin-Lock hinging system for added security. The lockbox mounts to existing OEM Jeep Wrangler JK tailgate rail mounts using standard handtools and has an anti-vibration flush-mounted trim seal. No drilling is required and all hardware is provided. Information: Tuffy Security Products, 800/348-8339, tuffyproducts.com

Short Bumper

Fab Fours introduces the new Stubby bumper for the '18-current Jeep JL and '20 Jeep Gladiator. It features tapered edges and the Fab Fours knife-edge design, but it is no wider than the grille for maximum tire clearance. The bumper is manufactured out of 3/16-inch steel plate and is fully welded inside and out for strength and durability. It comes with a winch tray and is winch ready. The grille bar is available as an option. Other features include integrated D-rings and towhooks and built-in light housings that fit the factory foglights or 3x3 aftermarket lights. Information: Fab Fours, 866/385-1905, fabfours.com

Tube-Doored

Bestop has re-engineered the classic HighRock 4x4 Element Door to fit the Wrangler JL and the Gladiator JT. Classified as a high-strength tube door, they are said to provide unbeatable on-trail visibility and protection. The doors can be purchased in matte black two-door or four-door kits, and each comes equipped with automotive-rotary paddle handles. The doors also boast fully welded construction with retention straps and mounting points for Bestop's HighRock 4x4 Mirrors for a bolt-on convenience. Information: Bestop, 800/845-3567, bestop.com

Extreme Repair Tape

When it comes to outdoor adventures, off-road enthusiasts often push the limits; as such, we may find ourselves in some sticky situations. That's why it's important to always keep a few handy trail repair products on hand. T-Rex Brute Force tape may be just what you need to make those repairs. Unlike traditional duct tapes, T-Rex Brute Force is built with Forge-Link Technology, an extreme tensile cloth. One loop of T-Rex Brute Force tape is said to hold more than 700 pounds of weight, making it the strongest duct tape on the market. The company has even towed an ATV out of the mud with T-Rex Brute Force Tape. Information: T-Rex, trextape.com

Sealed Cases

Pelican now offers Air Travel 1535 and 1615 cases. The 1535 Carry-On Case is overhead-bin compliant. It features interior measurements of 20.4x11.2x7.2 inches and weighs in at 10.35 pounds. The larger 1615 meets the maximum airline dimension requirement for checked baggage without oversize charges. The 1615 interior measures 29.6x15.5x9.4 inches and weighs 16.66 pounds. The cases are made from HPX 2 resin and feature press and pull latches with integrated TSA-accepted key locks, a lid organizer, two individual packing cubes for maximizing space, a heavy-duty pull handle, stainless steel bearing wheels, a watertight O-ring gasket, and an automatic purge valve. They are available in four colors, including ox blood, indigo, charcoal, and classic black. Information: Pelican, 800/473-5422, pelican.com

Raised Gladiator

JKS Manufacturing has launched the first of several Jspec lift systems for the new '20 Jeep Gladiator JT. The 3- to 3.5-inch J-Rated Systems allow clearance for 35- to 37-inch tires. Each kit is said to be engineered to maintain on-road comfort and handling while improving off-road capability. Kits include standard or heavy-duty front and rear dual-rate coil springs, Jspec Series custom-valved gas shocks or Fox 2.0 Performance IFP shocks, a front adjustable track bar, front sway bar Quicker Disconnects with retention brackets, front caster cam locks, front and rear bumpstop extensions, and rear extended sway bar links. Information: JKS Manufacturing, 517/278-1226, jksmfg.com