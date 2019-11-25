Corbeau’s Low-bolster Trailcat Seats Bring Support and Comfort to Your Jeep

If there's one way to spruce up an interior, it's with a new set of seats. A new pilot's chair can change the whole feel of your Jeep, and there are a lot of seats out there that will hold you in place. The problem is that most of these aftermarket options are modeled after race seats, and they can be pretty difficult to get in and out of. On top of that, many of us don't want our Jeeps looking like they're outfitted with seats taken out of a brightly colored and winged import compact with faux ground effects. Where are the seats that will hold you in place and still look right in the interior of an older Jeep?
Corbeau has responded to this type of request with the Trailcat—a Jeep seat with a low-bolstered seat cushion to make it easy to get in and out, and it also has generous kidney bolstering to hold you in place on the trail. The black vinyl seats can be ordered with diamond-stitched or cloth inserts in the middle. We loved the diamond-stitched option of the Trailcat, so that's what we chose to stuff into a Cherokee Chief that had fatigued seat frames
The vinyl upholstery of our 1979 SJ's original low-back bucket seats was actually still untorn (though dirty and stained), but the frame of driver seat was starting to bend and give way after decades of off-road adventures. We could've pulled apart the seat, repaired the frame, and welded in some reinforcement to prevent future issues, but we'd still have low-back buckets covered in dirty beige vinyl.
For a reasonable price we threw a set of Trailcats in using some bolt-in brackets (Corbeau has them for just about every vehicle ever made), and now we have safer high-back seats that look great, match the interior style, hold us in place better, and are just as easy to get in and out of as the stock seats were. Check out what these Trailcat seats from Corbeau have to offer and how we made them work in our classic fullsize Jeep.