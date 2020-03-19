Bushwacker introduces the Trail Armor Fender Flare Delete kit for the Jeep Wrangler JL. The new kit is said to provide added protection when you need maximum clearance on the trail and opt for no flares. The Trail Armor Fender Delete kit is made of TPO material that protects the areas that are exposed when the flare is removed. It provides maximum tire clearance with a finished look. All of the fender holes are covered, offering a sleek body profile. Trail Armor Fender Flare Delete kits are sold in complete sets of four to give front and rear coverage. There is no drilling required for installation, and all of the necessary hardware is included. Information: Bushwacker, 800/234-8920, bushwacker.com