Bushwacker Trail Armor Fender Flare Delete for Wrangler JL
Clear room for larger tires without a lift on your Wrangler JL
Four Wheeler StaffAuthorChristian HazelAuthorCourtesy of BushwackerPhotography
Bushwacker introduces the Trail Armor Fender Flare Delete kit for the Jeep Wrangler JL. The new kit is said to provide added protection when you need maximum clearance on the trail and opt for no flares. The Trail Armor Fender Delete kit is made of TPO material that protects the areas that are exposed when the flare is removed. It provides maximum tire clearance with a finished look. All of the fender holes are covered, offering a sleek body profile. Trail Armor Fender Flare Delete kits are sold in complete sets of four to give front and rear coverage. There is no drilling required for installation, and all of the necessary hardware is included. Information: Bushwacker, 800/234-8920, bushwacker.com
More Videos
Bushwacker Interview
2019 Easter Jeep Safari Steel Bender Trail
DND 2019 Montrose-Moab
Jeep Concept- Flatbill
Christian and Caelin Hazel drive the UACJ6D 800 Miles to Moab #ejs2019
Jeep Concept Wayout
Jeep Concept- M 715 Five Quarter
Jeep Concept- Mopar J6
After High Dive
#EJS19 Kane Creek Trail
Traxxxas UDR Action
Derek Lasini conquers Moab in his Silverado